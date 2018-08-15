IOWA CITY — They’re in it together.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing for a group of Iowa receivers who are attempting to grow into their roles as the 2018 football season approaches.
Nick Easley, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith all tasted their first Big Ten action a year ago, providing some experience the Hawkeyer receivers look to build on this fall.
"A year ago, none of those guys had an idea what it was like to catch a football on a Saturday at Kinnick. Now, they know what that is all about and they have a foundation to build on," Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland said.
It’s a foundation the group shares with junior quarterback Nate Stanley, who is working to build on the 55.8-percent completion rate he posted last year during his first season as the Hawkeyes’ starter.
Easley, who led Iowa with 51 receptions a year ago after joining the program as a junior college transfer from Iowa Western, sees Stanley growing into his role and believes the Hawkeye receivers, as a group, have some responsibility in making that happen.
"It’s on us to be better at our jobs if we want the offense as a whole to take that next step," Easley said. "It’s all connected, and I feel like we’re making some steps in the right direction."
Easley was the only receiver in an Iowa uniform to record more than 400 receiving yards last season, and the senior from Newton, Iowa, is the only returning receiver to cover more than 200 yards a year ago.
Smith-Marsette pulled down 18 passes for 187 yards in 12 games last season as a true freshman while Smith took the field in 10 games, but his work was limited to three receptions covering 15 yards.
Easley, Smith-Marsette and Smith are joined on the two-deep roster at receiver by Kyle Groeneweg, a senior who transferred from NCAA Division II Sioux Falls and also is expected to be a factor in the Hawkeye return games.
That quartet, along with sophomore Max Cooper, are expected to form the nucleus of Iowa’s receiving corps.
"Those snaps they received a year ago, it didn’t always translate into what we hoped it might at the time, but that experience is so valuable now," Copeland said. "They’ve got a taste of experience and everything won’t be so new now. I’m seeing confidence now that didn’t exist a year ago."
That confidence is a byproduct of experiences — good and bad — that players dealt with a year ago.
Smith-Marsette fumbled the first time he touched the ball for Iowa in a game last season but recovered to count a game-winning 5-yard touchdown among his four receptions in the Hawkeyes’ 44-41 overtime victory at Iowa State.
He dealt with having a ball deflect off his facemask that turned into an interception against Minnesota but grew into a reliable option on kickoff returns, where his work as a freshman included a 74-yard return during the regular-season finale against Nebraska.
"The best thing about my freshman year is that I’m a sophomore now," Smith-Marsette said. "There were times when it was tough, real tough, because you don’t want to mess up and hurt the team. You just want to go somewhere and hide, but that’s tough to do in front of 70,000 people."
Akrum Wadley, a product of the same Weequahic High School program in New Jersey that Smith-Marsette competed for, helped him get through it.
Wadley dealt with his own issues holding onto the ball early in his college career but gained focus with experience that allowed him to move on.
"Akrum helped me keep my head on straight, kept me in it, and I think that was big time for me," Smith-Marsette said.
That helped Smith-Marsette buy into the notion that there would be better days ahead.
"There were days when I didn’t think I’d say that, but Akrum, he went through it; he told me I’d get through it, too," Smith-Marsette said. "The good days, there are more of them now than there were, and there’s more to come."
Smith-Marsette isn’t the only sophomore expecting progress.
Smith has the same goals.
"I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to get it done when my number is called," he said. "Last year, I learned lots. I’m still learning. I need to learn from what’s happened and be better because of it."
With those first experiences, Iowa’s young receivers now share another common objective.
"It’s all about consistency now," Smith-Marsette said. "We’re working to become consistent in what we do, the routes we run, the catches we make, the blocks we make, it’s all about being reliable and consistent. When we get that down, it’s all gonna happen."
Easley believes the Hawkeyes are closer to accomplishing that.
"My job is to keep pushing all of the guys in the right direction," he said. "As a group, our receivers are getting better every day. We know we’ll be tested, and the thing of it is to be ready to pass that test when it’s each of our turns."
Copeland believes the Hawkeyes are better-prepared to achieve that now.
"A year of experience, for most players, it’s night and day from year one to year two," Copeland said. "I see it in the way these guys work and the results, I’m confident they will show this fall."