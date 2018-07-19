IOWA CITY — Toren Young sees only one direction for a relatively inexperienced group of Iowa running backs to move as they prepare for fall camp.
“Forward,’’ Young said, describing not only the progress he believes the Hawkeye backs are making this summer but also his preferred style of running.
The 5-foot-11, 221-pound sophomore brings a physical, north-south approach to the Hawkeye backfield and he welcomes the internal competition he faces as Iowa works to replace the combined 1,505 yards Akrum Wadley and James Butler covered on the ground last season.
“It’s building us all up, getting us ready to go,’’ Young said. “We’ve got a good group of backs here and we all like to compete. We’re getting after it pretty good every day, pushing each other to become better.’’
Young rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman, carrying 45 times.
The only other running back on the Iowa roster with game experience is sophomore Ivory Kelly-Martin, who gained 184 yards and rushed for three scores as a true freshman last season.
They are not the only backs competing for playing time.
Mekhi Sargent, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College with three years of eligibility remaining, joined the Hawkeye program this summer after earning first-team all-American honors at the junior college level while rushing for 1,449 yards last fall.
Young said Sargent has quickly fit in.
“He introduced himself when he got here and I found out he was living next door to me so I’ve had him over a few times and we’ve played some Madden,’’ Young said, referencing a football video game. “He’s going to fit right in.’’
Sargent joins redshirt freshman Kyshaun Bryan and true freshmen Henry Geil and Samson Evans in the mix at running back as Iowa prepares to open fall camp in less than two weeks.
“Our group is growing a lot. It’s been good getting to know the other guys and getting to work with them,’’ Young said. “They’re all competitive guys and that’s a good thing. We’re going to make each other better and the coaches, they’ll play whoever can do the job.’’
Young is preparing to be that guy.
The Monona Grove, Wisconsin, native has spent the past two years preparing for this opportunity and while he’s only a sophomore, he’s been given the nickname of “old man’’ from the youngsters who fill Iowa’s running back room.
He believes he is ready to handle whatever workload comes his way this fall, saying time spent with Hawkeye strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle has prepared him well.
Young said he would have no problems carrying the ball 15-to-20 times per game if needed.
“Coach Doyle puts us through a great program,’’ Young said. “We’ve got a lot of position-specific stuff that we do to get ready. The other part of it is just taking care of your body.’’
Young has maintained his weight while improving his time in the shuttle drills and 10-yard sprint, but he still sees room for growth.
“It’s the basics that come with experience, pass blocking, route running, my vision in how I see things on the field, being patient, those are all areas where I know I can become better,’’ Young said. “Some of it is experience, getting game reps, some of it is just gaining the consistency that I know I’ll need to fit in.’’
That “fit’’ is important.
“It’s how you connect with the other 10 guys on the field,’’ Young said. “That’s a big part of it. We all have to be on the same page and that includes me.’’
Still, improved speed and strength gains play a role.
“I was on the field enough last season to see that,’’ Young said. “When you’re going up against another Big Ten team, you need to be strong and tough and fast and smart.’’
As has been the case the past two seasons when the Hawkeyes have featured multiple backs, Young suspects that approach won’t change this fall in Brian Ferentz’s second season as Iowa’s offensive coordinator.
“Guys get banged up all the time and we’re going to need as many guys as we can get in here,’’ he said. “We’ve got a good group and we need each other.’’