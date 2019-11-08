A homecoming for Toren Young, a challenge for Iowa linebackers and the game before the game are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10, just in time for Iowa’s third match-up against a rated opponent this season.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Saturday’s game at Wisconsin will be a homecoming for Hawkeye running back Toren Young.
It’s something he’s been looking forward, a chance to play in front of family and friends who watched him compete at the high school level for Monona Grove.
It won’t be the first time Young has competed for Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium, he carried three times in mop-up duty during Iowa’s 38-14 loss to the Badgers there two years ago.
This time, as Iowa’s second-leading rusher, he’ll be a factor into the game plan.
“As much as you try to downplay it, it is something I’ve been looking forward to,’’ Young said. “It’s a chance to have a lot of family there who might not be able to get to games at Kinnick.’’
Young said it remains a business trip and finding that right level of readiness is important.
“Sometimes, players will try to do too much when they’re at home,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But … I’m thinking positive thoughts about like maybe Toren just knifing through there for a 50-yard gain or something like that. Hopefully, it’ll give him a little juice and a little impetus to be successful out there. But, you do worry about guys pressing too hard sometimes.’’
2. Wisconsin’s aggressive 3-4 defense will be a test of the Iowa offense’s ability to identify and react to the types of linebacker pressure the Badgers are deploying.
In Wisconsin’s 38-14 win over Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium two years ago, the Hawkeyes struggled with that and the Badgers dominated the interior of the Hawkeyes’ offensive front.
Redshirt freshman center Tyler Linderbaum is preparing to be the middle of things in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game.
“It comes down to blocking and if you can execute,’’ Linderbaum said. “Execution is going to have to be a key and we’re going to have to have all 11 guys on the field doing what they’re supposed to be doing. I have trust in all those guys. I think we can get it done.’’
3. While Iowa’s defense has dealt with injuries from front line to back end this season, the Hawkeyes have continued to play solid team defense.
Coach Kirk Ferentz pointed out the consistent efforts of Dillon Doyle and Jack Campbell at the middle linebacker position as an example.
The pair have rotated there in the absence of injured Kristian Welch.
“We’ve have a significant amount of injuries and guys have stepped in and filled in,’’ Ferentz said. “Right now, the best thing we’re doing defensively is playing great team defense. Whether Dillon is in there, Jack is in there, it seems like we continue to play well.’’
With Welch still out, Wisconsin and the intensity of its rushing attack will provide Doyle and Campbell with an extreme test.
“This is going to be a unique test for two young players to be involved in playing a team like this,’’ Ferentz said. “This is a really physical, veteran team that knows what they’re doing.’’
4. Before the Hawkeyes and Badgers battle Saturday for the Heartland Trophy, student managers from Iowa and Wisconsin will meet tonight in another tradition – the Rusty Toolbox Game.
The contest has preceded each Iowa-Wisconsin football game since 1995 and the winner of the flag football game gets to walk away with a well-worn, but coveted tool box that is covered with stickers of the year and the logo of the winning program.
Wisconsin currently leads that series 12-11 and Iowa student managers haven’t won the prize since 2008, losing the last eight games.
The managers meet tonight at Wisconsin’s indoor practice facility.
5. Wisconsin leads in the country in pass efficiency defense, largely because it has allowed opponents to complete just 44.8 percent of their passes this season.
The Badgers have allowed only 12 passing plays of 20-plus yards, matching Ohio State for the fewest in the nation.
On the flip side, the Iowa defense is the only one in the country which has not surrendered a run of 20 or more yards this season.
6. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was named Thursday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top kicker in college football.
The Hawkeye junior currently leads the nation with 19 field goals this season, hitting 19 of the 22 he has attempted including a 10-of-12 success rate from 40 yards and beyond.
He is also perfect in 18 PAT kicks and leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 75 points.
The Palm Beach County Sports Commission will trim the list of semifinalists to three finalists for the honor on Nov. 25.
7. Iowa will again be without receiver Brandon Smith against Wisconsin.
The ankle injury he suffered late in the Hawkeyes’ win over Purdue on Oct. 19 is taking some time to heal, although coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa’s season leader in receptions is making progress.
“His rehab is going well, but I don’t know what that means exactly,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s an ankle injury and it’s going to take some time. Just one of those things.’’
8. Tackling has been an issue for Wisconsin in its back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State and a return to an opponent in Iowa that typically relies on its line to create running room is welcomed by Badgers defenders.
“Sometimes when we play other teams, it’s almost like a completely different look. Their offensive line isn’t as big, but it’s really athletic,’’ linebacker Chris Orr told the Wisconsin State Journal. “Playing these guys, more so the big, technique maulers that can move a little bit, it’s great that you’re going to be comfortable in this game.’’
9. Desmond King helped the get the NFL weekend off to an early start on Thursday night.
The former Hawkeye recorded three tackles and one assist for the Chargers in their 26-23 loss to the Raiders.
10. The Iowa-Wisconsin series is fairly even – the Badgers lead 47-43-2 – but it has been a series of streaks in recent years.
The Badgers have won three straight games and six of their last seven games they have played against the Hawkeyes.
Prior to that, Iowa had won six of eight against Wisconsin to answer a string of five straight Badger wins which followed a 10-year run of wins by the Hawkeyes.
