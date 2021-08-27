Big recruiting weekend for Illinois

Just in case you missed it, Big Ten football starts Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon on Fox.
Illinois is a 7-point underdog at home, which might make for some interesting locker room material, considering Illinois stunned the Huskers in Nebraska last year 41-23.
But there is a lot more taking place down I-74; it is a big recruiting weekend for the football program, as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Head football coach Bret Bielema is on a roll with the class of 2022. Now keep in mind the Iowa Hawkeyes have dominated Illinois on the gridiron but also owned them in recruiting. Bielema has put a stop to not only Iowa but all Big Ten programs coming into the state taking players without even considering Illinois.
Three-star defensive lineman Brian Allen Jr. picked Illinois over the Hawkeyes on Tuesday of this week. Allen was pursued hard by both programs, but the Illini edged out the Hawkeyes. Allen cited that how clear the Illinois coaches were with him the entire recruiting process is what did it for him. Allen is not the only recent high school product to pick Illinois over Iowa, with running back Aidan Laughery from Gibson City, Ill., also choosing the Illini.
On the hardwood side of things, head coach Brad Underwood and company already secured two four-star guards in Jayne Epps from Virginia and Sincere Harris from Akron, Ohio.
On campus early is 6-foot-4 wing Otega Oweh from New Jersey; Illinois is making a late push for Oweh, but the competition will be Penn State since his brother played football there.
With guards in the fold, Underwood is trying to land some size. Cam Corhen, 6-foot-9 from Bel Aire, Kansas, could be a game changer for Illinois. The recruit with the most athletic upside is Cam Whitmore, a 6-foot-6 forward.
It is not too late to start on the class of 2023: several of them are making the trip this weekend as well. Big time prospect Xavier Booker from Indianapolis stands 6-foot-10 and has a major interest in the program.
The women have kept to all in-state kids this weekend, spearheaded by rising star Skylar Jones, a 2023 guard from Chicago’s Whitney Young.
“I have been to Champaign before, but this time it will be different. I’ll be able to see the campus with students there; the football should be exciting as well,” Jones said.
This exciting playmaker has four schools after her; in no order, Illinois, DePaul, Syracuse and Miami.
Illinois did sign Camille Jackson, the state’s No. 2 ranked player in the class of 2022. Jones said Jackson has talked to her about coming to Illinois with her, but she has to do what is right for her.
“I want to see other parts of the country,” Jones said, but she also could see herself playing for Illinois. “They are trying to show people how good they can be. It is my state university, so I get it,” Jones said.