Big recruiting weekend for Illinois

On campus early is 6-foot-4 wing Otega Oweh from New Jersey; Illinois is making a late push for Oweh, but the competition will be Penn State since his brother played football there.

With guards in the fold, Underwood is trying to land some size. Cam Corhen, 6-foot-9 from Bel Aire, Kansas, could be a game changer for Illinois. The recruit with the most athletic upside is Cam Whitmore, a 6-foot-6 forward.

It is not too late to start on the class of 2023: several of them are making the trip this weekend as well. Big time prospect Xavier Booker from Indianapolis stands 6-foot-10 and has a major interest in the program.

The women have kept to all in-state kids this weekend, spearheaded by rising star Skylar Jones, a 2023 guard from Chicago’s Whitney Young.

“I have been to Champaign before, but this time it will be different. I’ll be able to see the campus with students there; the football should be exciting as well,” Jones said.

This exciting playmaker has four schools after her; in no order, Illinois, DePaul, Syracuse and Miami.

Illinois did sign Camille Jackson, the state’s No. 2 ranked player in the class of 2022. Jones said Jackson has talked to her about coming to Illinois with her, but she has to do what is right for her.