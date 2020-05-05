Big Ten announces mental health initiative

Describing this as "a complex and stressful time in our society," first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren took a step toward one of his objectives Monday by introducing a mental health initiative and the formation of a Big Ten mental health and wellness cabinet.

Representatives from all conference schools, as well as sport affiliate members Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame, will be a part of a 31-member cabinet designed to promote optimal mental health for student-athletes, working to establish mental health programs and provide counsel, advice and expertise to the conference office.

Warren also announced that all Big Ten student-athletes, coaches and full-time staff members of both university athletic departments and the conference will receive free, unlimited access to Calm, a mental fitness app designed to help individuals experience lower stress, less anxiety, improved focus and more restful sleep.

"When I was hired as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, a core pillar of my vision was to make sure that we educate, embrace, engage and empower our more than 9,500 student-athletes," Warren said in a statement announcing the initiative. "This is a complex and stressful time in our society, and the mental health and wellness of the Big Ten family is a critical component of our focus."