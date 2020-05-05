Big Ten announces mental health initiative

Describing this as "a complex and stressful time in our society," first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren took a step toward one of his objectives Monday by introducing a mental health initiative and the formation of a Big Ten mental health and wellness cabinet.
Representatives from all conference schools, as well as sport affiliate members Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame, will be a part of a 31-member cabinet designed to promote optimal mental health for student-athletes, working to establish mental health programs and provide counsel, advice and expertise to the conference office.
Warren also announced that all Big Ten student-athletes, coaches and full-time staff members of both university athletic departments and the conference will receive free, unlimited access to Calm, a mental fitness app designed to help individuals experience lower stress, less anxiety, improved focus and more restful sleep.
"When I was hired as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, a core pillar of my vision was to make sure that we educate, embrace, engage and empower our more than 9,500 student-athletes," Warren said in a statement announcing the initiative. "This is a complex and stressful time in our society, and the mental health and wellness of the Big Ten family is a critical component of our focus."
Warren has charged the mental health and wellness cabinet with the task of developing and maintaining what he expects to be the most comprehensive mental health and wellness platform in college athletics.
Calm will provide access to more than 100 hours of audio content on topics ranging from anxiety to stress, gratitude, sleep and more.
Iowa’s representatives on the cabinet are Dr. Aubrette Kinne, an embedded staff psychologist in the department of athletics, and Dr. Lisa Woodroffe, a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics.
Illinois is represented by Randy Ballard, an associate athletics director of sports medicine and director of integrated performance, and Dr. Tiffany White, an associate professor of business administration.
"We are fortunate to have so many professionals on our campuses who have dedicated their lives to tackling mental health issues," Warren said. "We were driven to supplement their work with additional resources, important under normal circumstances, but even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The initiative was announced Monday, coinciding with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
