Big Ten considers change to forfeiture policy

With a growing number of programs putting seasons on pause because of COVID-19 issues, Big Ten Conference officials are reviewing a policy that would require forfeits of conference games if one team is unable to participate on the scheduled date.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Big Ten chief medical officer Dr. James Borchers said that a policy adopted by the conference in August designed to encourage the vaccination of student-athletes, coaches and staff members is being evaluated.
The policy requires that a conference game that cannot be played on its scheduled date to be forfeited, with a loss credited to the team unable to participate because of coronavirus issues and a win credited to the opponent.
The policy prohibited rescheduling of games.
Big Ten teams have been able to cancel or reschedule nonconference competition without forfeiting.
For example, the Iowa women's basketball team canceled three scheduled games in November when the Hawkeye program went on pause because of COVID-related issues within the team.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said this week Iowa tried unsuccessfully to reschedule a game against Drake and was unable to find a replacement for other games lost during the pause.
"It comes down to timing," Bluder said. "If we would have had it happen during the Big Ten season, those games would have been losses and that would have been unfortunate."
Bluder said she considered Iowa to be fortunate to be able to return three days before its Big Ten opener on Dec. 5, a win over Michigan State.
"We're still 1-0 in the Big Ten," Bluder said. "If it would have happened later, and it could, that wouldn't have been the case."
Three Big Ten men's basketball programs have been on pause this week and with the latest variant of the virus impacting vaccinated individuals as well as people who have not been vaccinated, the league chose to revisit the policy now before conference play starts in earnest next week.
"The Big Ten Conference is in the process of evaluating its 2021-22 forfeiture policy for conference contests including whether a contest should actually be considered a forfeit," Borchers said in the statement. "The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes on our campus communities is our top priority."
More than six dozen college men's basketball games have been canceled or postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues.
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said Monday the current wave of pauses around the country and canceled marquee games have led players to be more cautious in the their interactions with others.
"'Those guys are constantly looking at their phones, and if you look at the scores and there is 25 games and 13 are postponed or eight are postponed, canceled, it's right there. And now, you're seeing the other thing which is different from last year, you're seeing forfeits," McCaffery said.
"Nobody wants to forfeit. That's an L. It's just another reason why you want your guys to be really smart with what they do, where they go."