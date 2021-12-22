Big Ten considers change to forfeiture policy

"It comes down to timing," Bluder said. "If we would have had it happen during the Big Ten season, those games would have been losses and that would have been unfortunate."

Bluder said she considered Iowa to be fortunate to be able to return three days before its Big Ten opener on Dec. 5, a win over Michigan State.

"We're still 1-0 in the Big Ten," Bluder said. "If it would have happened later, and it could, that wouldn't have been the case."

Three Big Ten men's basketball programs have been on pause this week and with the latest variant of the virus impacting vaccinated individuals as well as people who have not been vaccinated, the league chose to revisit the policy now before conference play starts in earnest next week.

"The Big Ten Conference is in the process of evaluating its 2021-22 forfeiture policy for conference contests including whether a contest should actually be considered a forfeit," Borchers said in the statement. "The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes on our campus communities is our top priority."

More than six dozen college men's basketball games have been canceled or postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues.