Big Ten extends team activities ban

The Big Ten announced Monday that its suspension of all team-related activities will continue through at least June 1.

The announcement extends the Big Ten's previously announced suspension of all organized team activities, including individual, group and team practices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That suspension was set to expire on Monday.

In a statement, the Big Ten indicated that the situation will be re-evaluated on June 1.

The mirrors what University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld told the Iowa Board of Regents last week, when he added that he was hopeful practices could resume at that time.

The Big Ten said its suspension is in addition to its previously announced cancellation of all competitions through the end of the academic year and a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities.

"The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the conference said in a statement.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.''

