Boelens, Salukis savor a 'winning feeling'

“I think that experience, losing those three games, it may have helped us go out and fight the way we did last weekend,’’ Boelens said. “We knew there weren’t any guarantees. We had to give it everything we had.’’

That is the same mindset Boelens has attempted to carry onto the field with every game this season.

“I wanted this year to be everything it could be,’’ Boelens said.

After getting off to what she labeled a “slow start’’ as a freshman, Boelens dealt with injuries as a sophomore and then saw her junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of that motivated me, made me want to make sure that this season was special,’’ Boelens said. “I’ve had a great experience here, a great four years that I wouldn’t trade for anything.’’

She was selected as a team captain last fall, providing Boelens with additional motivation.

“It wasn’t something that put more pressure on me, but it was more about me wanting to make certain that I was showing the younger players what SIU softball and what the culture of SIU softball is all about,’’ Boelens said.

That translated to the best season Boelens has had during her career.