Flores hired to coach Augie runners

Kyle Flores has been named the men's and women's head cross country coach at Augustana.

Flores had been the head cross country coach and track and field coach at Pomona-Pitzer in Claremont, California, since 2021 and on staff there since 2017, helping lead the Sagehens to two national titles.

Flores was named the 2021 D-III national coach of the year after leading the Sagehens to the cross country national title.

"We are ecstatic to have coach Flores join us as our head cross country and distance coach," said Chad Gunnelson, director of track and field/cross country at Augustana. "He is a proven winner that has recruited, coached and led student-athletes to the highest level of our sport. Coach Flores knows what it takes to win national championships, and his energy and expertise will help us elevate Augie to new heights."

Flores attended college at Grand Valley State and participated in cross country and track.

"I'd like to thank director Gunnelson and athletic director, Mike Zapolski, for the opportunity to join their staff and lead the cross country and distance programs at Augustana College." Flores said. "Augustana College has an enduring legacy of cross country and track and field, and I am thrilled to play a role with coach Gunnelson in this storied program moving forward."