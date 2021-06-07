By a fraction of a second, Q-C duo lifts Wartburg to title

They knew what they had to do.

Entering the final race of the NCAA Division III men’s track & field season, the only thing that stood between Wartburg and its first national team championship in the sport was the need to finish ahead of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the 1,600-meter relay.

The two teams entered the final event of the meet in Greensboro, N.C., tied for first place and a pair of Quad-City area athletes had an opportunity to make a title-winning difference with the baton in their hands.

Wyatt Schmidt, a former Northeast athlete from Preston, was running the second leg in a relay that was anchored by United Township graduate Dalton Martin.

“Our distance guys in the 5K did a great job of putting us right where we needed to be going into the 4x4,’’ Schmidt said. “As we were in the holding area getting ready for the race, everyone was like ‘We can do this. We can make this happen.’”

Martin said the Knights’ goal from the onset was to bring home a team championship.

While things didn’t necessarily play out the way the team envisioned throughout the course of the meet, everything came together to put Wartburg in a good spot as the final events unfolded.