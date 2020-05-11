CCAC leaders discuss fall season possibilities

Some of the scenarios would result in things pretty much moving forward in a fairly normal manner.

Others, such as splitting a season between semesters, would require more logistical work to make happen.

“Doable, but a challenge from a scheduling and facilities standpoint,’’ Holmes said.

There was also talk about whether to play the games with, without or with limited numbers of spectators in attendance.

“All of those things that you hear about being discussed at the NCAA Division I level, those discussions are every bit as relevant at the small-college level,’’ Holmes said. “The questions about testing, the amount of testing, do you want to proceed potentially with no fans at events, those are all matters of discussion.’’

Holmes said his preference is for spectators to be allowed to attend games, calling it part of the “college experience.’’

For CCAC administrators, the idea of the meeting was to simply discuss the possibilities and provide some general thoughts that could be forwarded to the NAIA as they prepare to decide the fate of sports programs for the fall season.