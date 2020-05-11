CCAC leaders discuss fall season possibilities

While the answers remain weeks or months in the future, athletic directors in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference are making plans.
During a conference call late last week, they discussed just what the fall sports season may look like for members of the 15-team conference that includes St. Ambrose.
The CCAC does not sponsor football — seven league members are part of the Mid-States Football Association — but the conference does host competition in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country during the fall semester.
Ultimately, the decision will likely be made at the national level by the NAIA at some point around July 1.
CCAC members discussed several possible scenarios last week.
St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said he was guided by one core ideal as he talked with his peers.
“We want to provide our student-athletes with the best experience possible,’’ Holmes said. “They work and prepare all year for one season of competition and ideally, we want those games to take place in the most exciting environment possible.’’
Holmes said the discussion included thoughts about preparing for the season as it is scheduled, the possibility of delaying the start of the season, holding a shortened season or even developing a way to split the fall sports season between the fall and spring semesters.
Some of the scenarios would result in things pretty much moving forward in a fairly normal manner.
Others, such as splitting a season between semesters, would require more logistical work to make happen.
“Doable, but a challenge from a scheduling and facilities standpoint,’’ Holmes said.
There was also talk about whether to play the games with, without or with limited numbers of spectators in attendance.
“All of those things that you hear about being discussed at the NCAA Division I level, those discussions are every bit as relevant at the small-college level,’’ Holmes said. “The questions about testing, the amount of testing, do you want to proceed potentially with no fans at events, those are all matters of discussion.’’
Holmes said his preference is for spectators to be allowed to attend games, calling it part of the “college experience.’’
For CCAC administrators, the idea of the meeting was to simply discuss the possibilities and provide some general thoughts that could be forwarded to the NAIA as they prepare to decide the fate of sports programs for the fall season.
Holmes said administrators agreed to establish a “good practices folder’’ online to share ideas with each other as they work toward the eventual resumption of intercollegiate programs on their campuses.
“We’re all working to do what’s best for the student-athletes,’’ Holmes said. “At the end of the day, that’s the objective we share and that’s where our thoughts at St. Ambrose begin.''
