CCAC, St. Ambrose move fall conference slate to spring

"At least we're starting to make progress toward having some answers and then our coaches can figure it out in regards to when they're going to play," St. Ambrose athletics director Mike Holmes said. "Everyone's under that umbrella of this isn't going to be like any other year, so take what you can get when you can get it. I hope our kids can play some fall games because I want our kids to get some contests in. That feels more like the college athletic experience."

St. Ambrose is not a member of the CCAC in football and plays in the Mid-States Football Association. However, all seven CCAC schools that play in the MSFA — St. Ambrose, Judson, Roosevelt, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Xavier, Trinity International and Saint Francis (Ill.) — voted to inform the MSFA they will not compete in conference games this fall and are recommending to the NAIA the championship playoffs be postponed until the spring.

Saint Xavier announced Wednesday it was postponing all fall sports programs until the spring semester.