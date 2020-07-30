CCAC, St. Ambrose move fall conference slate to spring

The majority of fall sports for St. Ambrose, including football, got a little more direction about how to proceed in the wake of the coronavirus Thursday, but there's still some questions that remain.
In conjunction with a decision made by Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference presidents, St. Ambrose University announced it will postpone all fall athletic conference competitions, with the exception of men's and women's cross country meets, until the spring.
The CCAC is made up of 15 schools covering four states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The decision comes two days after the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics announced it was rescheduling the national championships for all fall sports except football to the spring 2021 semester, but would leave the decisions on conference seasons up to each individual conference. That includes cross country, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.
The NAIA is expected to make a decision on the football national championship Friday.
Though this decision affects conference competition, it doesn't prevent teams from scheduling non-conference competitions this fall, leaving that decision up to each member institution in accordance with NAIA guidelines, leading to some uncertainties about how to proceed.
"At least we're starting to make progress toward having some answers and then our coaches can figure it out in regards to when they're going to play," St. Ambrose athletics director Mike Holmes said. "Everyone's under that umbrella of this isn't going to be like any other year, so take what you can get when you can get it. I hope our kids can play some fall games because I want our kids to get some contests in. That feels more like the college athletic experience."
St. Ambrose is not a member of the CCAC in football and plays in the Mid-States Football Association. However, all seven CCAC schools that play in the MSFA — St. Ambrose, Judson, Roosevelt, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Xavier, Trinity International and Saint Francis (Ill.) — voted to inform the MSFA they will not compete in conference games this fall and are recommending to the NAIA the championship playoffs be postponed until the spring.
Saint Xavier announced Wednesday it was postponing all fall sports programs until the spring semester.
Holmes is hoping for some more clarity once the NAIA announces its decision on football. The Heart of America Athletic Conference and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference have already announced they would move forward with fall sports — including football — as scheduled for the upcoming season, leading to some potential non-conference opportunities for St. Ambrose, if they're allowed to pursue them.
"Nobody has said that can't (happen), but nobody has also give the green light on that either," Holmes said. "That's what we're waiting for, and really all the sports, are waiting for."
Exact dates for league matchups as well as conference tournament championships in the spring have yet to be determined. The conference's scheduling committee will determine that structure once the NAIA announces its national championship dates for each of the three sports currently affected.
St. Ambrose is currently scheduled to begin the fall semester on Aug. 17, with the last day of in-person classes on Nov. 24.
"Our committee believes (cross country) is a feasible athletic endeavor in the midst of this pandemic," Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose said. "In regard to the other sports and the risks involved with COVID-19 spread, we agreed the safety of our student-athletes and our entire campus communities must be our paramount concern.
"Waiting until spring, and the possible emergence of a vaccine simply was the safest and wisest course of action for us."
