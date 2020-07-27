CCIW fall sports seasons canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Alek Jacobs and the rest of his Augustana College football teammates were excitedly looking forward to a return to the field next month as preparation for their season.
The former Rock Island standout still will be hitting the football field for workouts, but those will begin later than anticipated and not lead up to a senior season of nine games and potentially more.
Officials of the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin announced on Monday that all fall sports competitions and championships have been postponed because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision, which came as the result of a unanimous vote from the CCIW Council of Presidents, affects football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis.
According to Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski, fall sports have been classified as either low-risk, medium-risk or high-risk “dependent on contact and environment,” he said.
Golf and tennis are classified low-risk sports, cross country is labeled as medium risk and soccer, volleyball and football are high-risk.
“We might be able to run a dual cross country meet or host a dual tennis match or have a dual or three-team golf tournament with some other schools that are able to play, we would plan on doing that,” said Zapolski, noting the high-risk sports are hoping to have a spring season.
All fall sports athletes, according to Zapolski, will be able to partake is some activities, some commencing even before classes resume on Aug. 31.
“The goal of Augustana College is offer in-person learning on campus,” said Zapolski. “From an athletic perspective, our fall sports coaches are planning on having practices and strength and conditioning activities as long as we can follow guidelines and protocols.”
For Jacobs and most of the Viking athletes, this creates a different fall schedule than they are used to.
“This is the first fall since I was in fourth grade that I haven’t played football,” said Jacobs, who was ready to battle for the starting quarterback position this fall for the Vikings. “It’s weird, but it really hasn’t hit me yet that I’m not playing.”
He admitted that losing the spring football practices to the coronavirus issue set the stage for the possibility of an altered fall season that is being planned for the spring, as of now.
“I think this was something that a lot of people talked about happening, but it didn’t feel real until they told us (Sunday) night,” said Jacobs, noting the returning players had discussed the potential of the fall playing out this way. “Adversity is just something you have to deal with. We’ll put in the work now and when springtime comes we’ll have as much of a regular season as we normally do.”
Whether that will include a national championship season or not is yet to be determined. The NCAA has yet to officially say the fall sports championship season is canceled, mirroring a process that took place in the spring when most conferences ended their official seasons before the NCAA called off all spring sport championships.
“As of today, there’s 44 Division III conferences and there’s only a handful that have not landed at a similar or more drastic position than the CCIW,” said Zapolski.
A decision to cancel fall sports championships across all divisions is seemingly becoming more inevitable, though.
The move by the CCIW was similar to what many other small-college leagues across the country have already made. On Monday, the Midwest Conference, which includes nearby schools in both Iowa and Illinois, also said it would not have fall sports championships.
There also has not been any word from the NCAA as to eligibility questions for fall sports athletes. The national governing body allowed an extra season of eligibility to athletes who lost their spring terms of competition.
“This was a difficult decision, not made lightly, and sure to disappoint many of our athletes and our fans,” said Augustana President Steve Bahls. “As a college president, I have the responsibility to care for our students and take actions to prevent undue risk to our students.
"Given the person-to-person contact in sports, the inability to wear masks and social distance, travel in larger groups and the related heightened risk of spread, continuation of fall sports is a risk that I am unwilling to expose our athletes to.”
As for how much work student-athletes in fall sports will be able to put in is still an unanswered question. Zapolski said the school is working with Genesis Health Systems to conduct testing on campus, for athletes as well the general student body and faculty/staff. How much testing, he said, is still up for debate since the school is financially responsible for those tests.
Football coach Steve Bell was still planning on bringing his players in for a preseason camp, but that will understandably take on a much different tenor than in the past. He said he is still unaware of what parameters the staff will have to work around.
But he knows the importance of this time for his team.
“Our anticipation is that we will bring them back before school starts, how far before is right now in the works,” said Bell, who is beginning his sixth season with the Viking program. “There’s still a ton of value in having your team together before classes start and being able to work on the ‘team building aspect’ and getting those freshmen and upperclassmen together.
“That’s critical. As much as Xs and Os, that’s critical from a team-building standpoint.”
The last time Augustana postponed an entire season was during World War II when the Vikings suspended play in football in 1943 and 1944 and played just four games in 1945. Baseball was suspended in 1943, '44 and '45, swimming missed the 1943-44, '44-'45 and '45-'46 seasons while tennis was sidelined in 1944 and 1945. Basketball and track & field did not miss any time during World War II.
The CCIW Council of Presidents will continue to meet and a decision on winter sports, which has not been made at this time, will continue to be evaluated in the coming weeks.
As for the fall sport athletes, they continue to just go with the flow.
“I don’t know how I’ll deal with it,” said Jacobs, “this is all new territory.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!