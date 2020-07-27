CCIW fall sports seasons canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

"Given the person-to-person contact in sports, the inability to wear masks and social distance, travel in larger groups and the related heightened risk of spread, continuation of fall sports is a risk that I am unwilling to expose our athletes to.”

As for how much work student-athletes in fall sports will be able to put in is still an unanswered question. Zapolski said the school is working with Genesis Health Systems to conduct testing on campus, for athletes as well the general student body and faculty/staff. How much testing, he said, is still up for debate since the school is financially responsible for those tests.

Football coach Steve Bell was still planning on bringing his players in for a preseason camp, but that will understandably take on a much different tenor than in the past. He said he is still unaware of what parameters the staff will have to work around.

But he knows the importance of this time for his team.

“Our anticipation is that we will bring them back before school starts, how far before is right now in the works,” said Bell, who is beginning his sixth season with the Viking program. “There’s still a ton of value in having your team together before classes start and being able to work on the ‘team building aspect’ and getting those freshmen and upperclassmen together.