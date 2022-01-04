CCIW reverses course, basketball games will not be forfeited

Back in December, the Augustana College women’s basketball team was awarded a forfeit victory when the North Park University program was not able to compete because of health and safety issues resulting from positive COVID-19 tests.
At the time, Augie coach Mark Beinborn said he would rather play the game — the first in the league this school year impacted by COVID issues — than take the forfeit.
As of Tuesday, he is getting his wish, and the standings were reset to reflect that decision.
CCIW officials and school administrators conferred on Tuesday and decided to amend rules that were set forth in August. So, for the immediate future, at least, games that can’t be played as scheduled will be postponed with the hope of them being made up.
That being said, the aforementioned women’s basketball game between Augie (6-5, 0-2 CCIW) and North Park (8-2, 1-1 CCIW) that was declared a forfeit on Dec. 19 will now be made up on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Carver Center.
A men’s basketball game between Augie (6-6, 1-2 CCIW) and North Central (7-4, 2-1 CCIW) scheduled for Wednesday evening that was called off on Monday has been rescheduled for Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Carver Center.
Augie men’s coach Tom Jessee said that the league coaches — from both men’s and women’s sides — initiated the change after a Zoom call Sunday morning. They took their request to their respective administrations.
“It’s not unlike what is being done at the Division I level,” said Jessee of the requested changes that were, indeed, acted upon and instituted on Tuesday by the league.
According to Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski, a league directive in August stated that games not able to be played would result in forfeits, which led to the call regarding the first scheduled Augie-NPU women’s game.
Now, if a team has eight healthy players and at least one coach able to be on the sideline, the game will get played.
“The new plan moving forward is not to call them no contests and attempt to make up the games,” said Zapolski, noting that at least three institutions are having issues that will force postponements of games this week.
As of now, Augie’s men’s game at Carroll scheduled for Saturday is still on, although there are issued within the Pioneers’ program that forced Wednesday’s game at Carthage to be postponed.
The Elmhurst men and women, along with the North Central men, are also facing COVID-related issues this week.
Zapolski said that the idea is to use Mondays as the makeup night for games as no team will be forced to play more than three games in one week.
It might also lead to an unbalanced schedule when all is said and done, if there aren’t enough makeup dates to cover all the postponements. That might also force changes to the conference tournament in February and have it resemble the 2021 conference tournament that was open to all nine league teams.