CCIW seasons set to open, but media not allowed

In December, when CCIW schools were on a league-mandated shutdown, at least a half-dozen local media members were on the Augie campus in freezing temperatures to tour a half-finished natatorium and talk face-to-face with student-athletes and coaches to bring publicity to the school's expansion efforts and new water polo programs.

Borrowing a line from one of my favorite former sports information directors, it seems as if the presidents are cutting off the noses on their well-masked faces. They should be grateful for the publicity that local media offers. The schools need the exposure and are always looking for ways to promote their institutions.

Because it is my job and we have always shown we will do whatever needs to be done to bring the best coverage possible to our readers and social media followers, we will continue to do our best to cover Augie's teams despite the league's latest media ban.

Thanks to coaches and the schools upping their streaming games, we have become adept at covering games we have not been able to attend. Shoot, it was even possible for me to cover an Augie football game a few years ago when I was in California during my brother's health issues.

The job will get done. I promise you that.

Still, it's a slap in the face — not to mention a horrible precedence — to not be allowed in gyms to cover CCIW games.

