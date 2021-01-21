CCIW seasons set to open, but media not allowed

It has been almost 10 months since I have covered a game in person on the collegiate level that includes a baseball, softball, basketball, football, volleyball or soccer ball.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of those sports have been shut down on the small-college level.
Like other aspects of this world, it seemed as if things were turning the corner. CCIW men's and women's basketball seasons are tipping off this Saturday, finally rolling into action after over a two-month delay.
Sadly, as much as I was looking forward to cover our local team, I will not be in the Carver Center on Saturday when the Augustana College women host Wheaton in the season lid-lifter. The CCIW Council of Presidents made sure of that on Wednesday when this announcement was made:
“The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Council of Presidents voted that only essential game personnel are allowed into CCIW events (basketball, wrestling, swimming, track for now).
“The only media that are being allowed in to cover games will be our radio\streaming play-by-play crew.
“No other media or outside photographers will be allowed in the building to cover the game. To protect the health and safety of the athletes they want to limit access to our buildings.”
So much for being labeled as an essential worker since last March 13 — along with my fellow newsroom journalists.
I guess the presidents of the nine CCIW schools and new league commissioner Maureen Harty didn't get that memo.
Maybe they should talk to their counterparts at every Division I school in the country that have bent over backwards to accommodate the media. While in-person contact has been limited, schools have set up weekly Zoom news conferences in order to advance games.
Sure, my fellow sportswriters have had to adapt to covering games. Post-game interviews are done via Zoom, which is not ideal. But at least they are allowed in the gyms to do their jobs as social distancing is observed.
That wouldn't be an issue at any of the CCIW schools hosting events. Only two schools — Augustana and Illinois Wesleyan — have writers cover games on a regular basis. Fans and even parents are not allowed at games, so social distancing is not an issue.
And what's the difference between allowing those doing the live stream and allowing the reporters covering two of the schools? Curious.
Not only are we doing our readers a service as we record daily events, but we are providing plenty of free exposure to these schools on an almost daily basis.
In December, when CCIW schools were on a league-mandated shutdown, at least a half-dozen local media members were on the Augie campus in freezing temperatures to tour a half-finished natatorium and talk face-to-face with student-athletes and coaches to bring publicity to the school's expansion efforts and new water polo programs.
Borrowing a line from one of my favorite former sports information directors, it seems as if the presidents are cutting off the noses on their well-masked faces. They should be grateful for the publicity that local media offers. The schools need the exposure and are always looking for ways to promote their institutions.
Because it is my job and we have always shown we will do whatever needs to be done to bring the best coverage possible to our readers and social media followers, we will continue to do our best to cover Augie's teams despite the league's latest media ban.
Thanks to coaches and the schools upping their streaming games, we have become adept at covering games we have not been able to attend. Shoot, it was even possible for me to cover an Augie football game a few years ago when I was in California during my brother's health issues.
The job will get done. I promise you that.
Still, it's a slap in the face — not to mention a horrible precedence — to not be allowed in gyms to cover CCIW games.