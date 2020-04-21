Chavera gets nod as full-time AD at Black Hawk

After a year serving in an interim capacity, Arnie Chavera has been tabbed as full-time athletic director at Black Hawk College.
And the 47-year-old is going to have to hit the ground running as he faces his next professional challenge. In addition to overseeing the six programs currently offered at the Moline junior college, he will be overseeing the addition of men's and women's soccer that will begin playing in the fall of 2021 and hire his own successor as baseball coach.
Chavera officially assumes his “new” responsibilities as the college’s director of athletics and community recreation on July 1, 2020.
Deciding to accept the offer to become athletic director was not a slam dunk for Chavera, who admitted after 16 years as baseball coach that he was “looking for his next professional challenge.”
But it came at the expense of coaching the sport he grew up with and said he will always love.
“The school did give me an opportunity to do both,” said Chavera of both administrative and coaching duties. “I chose to focus on being an administrator only. It's what's best for the department, what's best for the college and it's best for me and my family.
“Ultimately, the baseball program deserves to have a coach that is fully committed and engaged with the team on a day-to-day basis. It was a challenge this last year being interim AD, and that weighed heavily on me.”
That means stepping back from the sport that brought him to the Quad-Cities when he played professionally with the Quad Cities River Bandits before switching gears and getting into coaching and education.
Chavera finished his 16-year baseball coaching career at BHC with a 490-284-1 record that included 11 Arrowhead Conference championships.
He will continue to serve as the baseball chair for NJCAA Region IV and the Arrowhead Athletic Conference.
Now, though, instead of coaching young men on the baseball field, he will turn his attention to mentoring the coaches who will serve with him in the athletic department.
“In the last four or five years I've really grown to welcome that challenge of wanting to guide other coaches,” said the Texas native. “I'm fascinated by that and want to be given that opportunity to help these coaches be successful in their own programs and the athletic department to be successful overall. It's just a change of challenges. I'm intrigued by it and I know it's going to be a challenge. I have some high expectations.”
That begins with a goal of having all three new coaches — for baseball and both soccer programs — hired by July 1, if possible.
But ambitious goals are the norm for Chavera who inherits the BHC athletic department from Gary Huber, who retired after 30 years following the 2018-19 school year. Chavera said his interim year — after a year under Huber's tutelage — was eye-opening as he attempted to stay on top of everything.
With a singular focus, he said he is anxiously looking forward to having time to sit down and formulate a new path for the department.
“First and foremost, it's the student experience that needs to be the No. 1 priority,” he said. “Also enhancing and improving the culture of the department. We've got some really good positive momentum at the college and have some outstanding leadership at this time.
“It's getting these kids engaged with the community and being successful in the classroom and on the courts.”
Which leaves Chavera going from coaching one team to coaching one department. He feels as if the timing is perfect for that move.
“I'm fortunate and grateful to have this opportunity,” he said. “We have a lot of support in athletics, so it's the perfect time. I'm ecstatic to be in this position and have this kind of support.”
