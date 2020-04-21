Chavera gets nod as full-time AD at Black Hawk

That means stepping back from the sport that brought him to the Quad-Cities when he played professionally with the Quad Cities River Bandits before switching gears and getting into coaching and education.

Chavera finished his 16-year baseball coaching career at BHC with a 490-284-1 record that included 11 Arrowhead Conference championships.

He will continue to serve as the baseball chair for NJCAA Region IV and the Arrowhead Athletic Conference.

Now, though, instead of coaching young men on the baseball field, he will turn his attention to mentoring the coaches who will serve with him in the athletic department.

“In the last four or five years I've really grown to welcome that challenge of wanting to guide other coaches,” said the Texas native. “I'm fascinated by that and want to be given that opportunity to help these coaches be successful in their own programs and the athletic department to be successful overall. It's just a change of challenges. I'm intrigued by it and I know it's going to be a challenge. I have some high expectations.”

That begins with a goal of having all three new coaches — for baseball and both soccer programs — hired by July 1, if possible.