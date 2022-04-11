 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALUMNI REPORT

Christopherson evolves with Hawkeyes

Iowa Baseball vs Wichita State

Iowa pitcher Will Christophersen, a redshirt sophomore from Pleasant Valley, follows through after delivering a pitch during a Hawkeyes' game against Wichita State earlier this season in Frisco, Texas.

 CONTRIBUTED

IOWA CITY – Baseball has become a different game this season for Will Christopherson.

Working out of the bullpen for Iowa after competing the past two seasons for Michigan State, the 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher from Pleasant Valley is adjusting to the differences between the two Big Ten programs.

“It’s been a good move for me,’’ Christopherson said. “I had heard a lot of good things about the program at Iowa and when I decided to leave Michigan State, it made sense. Iowa has a solid program and it’s a lot closer to home. There were a lot of things to like about it.’’

He quickly discovered that one of those things was the way Iowa uses analytics in its program.

Christopherson said the amount of data the Hawkeyes collect and utilize has been a change from what he was accustomed to during his three seasons with the Spartans, first while redshirting in 2019 and then while working in a relief role for Michigan State the past two seasons.

“I have a lot of information at my disposal now that can help me compete,’’ Christopherson said. “The data is a big thing here and I’ve found it to be helpful as I work on my game and do what I can to improve.’’

He went 2-2 in 22 outings over the past two seasons for the Spartans and after deciding to make the move to Iowa last August, he opened the current season with three years of eligibility remaining.

Christopherson welcomes the time to learn and grow on the mound.

“I feel like the coaching staff here can help me a lot, both with the way they teach and with how they can help me process the data and make it work for me,’’ Christopherson said. “It

Christopherson has made eight relief appearances for Iowa during its 16-12 season, striking out 16 batters and walking five during 9.1 innings on the mound for the Hawkeyes.

He is 0-2 on the season, but only four Iowa relievers have held opponents to a lower batting average than the .167 average Christopherson has limited opposing hitters to this season.

Christopherson is working as part of an Iowa pitching staff which leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings, averaging 12.8, while ranking second in the country with its average of 6.09 hits allowed per nine innings.

“It’s a good pitching staff here. The guys get along, work together, and I feel like it’s a good environment to work in,’’ Christopherson said. “From the start, the guys welcomed me and I feel like this is a good place to learn.’’

In the time since he competed for Pleasant Valley in high school, Christopherson has worked to refine and develop his pitches.

He currently blends a slider and cutter with his two-season fastball.

“It’s always a work in progress,’’ Christopherson said. “I don’t think that will ever change. That’s the thing with baseball. There’s always something you can do better.’’

Christopherson entered the current season prepared to work in long relief or on the back end of the Iowa bullpen.

Most of his work so far has come in middle- to late-inning relief spots for the Hawkeyes.

“I’m willing to do whatever I’m asked to do, whatever role the team needs me to take on to help out,’’ Christopherson said.

“I think it’s a situation where there are enough good pitchers here to take the pressure off of each other. Be ready to work when we’re needed. We should be able to go just go out and compete.’’

ALUMNI REPORT

* Two Quad-City area athletes were named to the all-American Rivers Conference wrestling team announced last week. Loras’ Aiden Evans, a 133-pound sophomore from Bettendorf, and Coe’s Will Esmoil, a 165-pounds sophomore from West Liberty, were among wrestlers named to the team.

* Chase Moseley, a Kirkwood Community College sophomore from North Scott, was named by the National Junior College Athletic Association as its Division II national player of the week. Moseley hit .706 while hitting six homers and driving in 15 runs during the week for the Eagles.

* Indian Hills freshman Ryann Cheek, a pitcher from North Scott, was named by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference as its softball pitcher of the week. She did not allow an earned run while giving up three hits and striking out 12 batters in eight innings of work in three outings during the week.

* Have news? The Alumni Report highlights the work of former Quad-City area high school athletes now competing at the college level away from home. If you have a suggestion for a future report, contact Steve Batterson at sbatterson@qctimes.com or at (563) 383-2290.

