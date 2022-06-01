Clark headlines Hawkeye hall picks

Dallas Clark, a consensus all-American tight end who went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, headlines a seven-member class selected for induction to the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame.

The group selected by the Iowa Letterwinners Club and the university's athletics department includes five all-Americans and two additional trendsetters in their respective sports.

Clark won the John Mackey Award in 2002 after leading Iowa to a share of the Big Ten championship and an Orange Bowl berth. He selected by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2003 NFL draft, earned all-pro honors in 2009 and played in two Super Bowls.

Other individuals named to the 2022 Hall of Fame class included field hockey three-time all-American Amy Fowler, three-time all-American wrestler Dan Holm, three-time all-American softball player Kari Knopf, three-time all-Big Ten baseball player Keith Noreen, two-time all-university champion men's golfer George Roddy and five-time all-American women's diver Nancilea Underwood.

Holm led Iowa to its first-ever NCAA team title in wrestling, winning the NCAA championship at 158 pounds in 1975.

Knopf led Iowa to three straight appearances in the College World Series from 1994-97 and continues to hold school records with 305 hits and 163 RBI during her career.

Noreen helped Iowa win a Big Ten baseball title and appear in the NCAA Regional in 1990. He continues to holds Iowa records with 267 hits, 193 RBI and 27 game-winning RBI.

Roddy was Iowa's first Black golfer, finishing with an undefeated individual match record during his college career. He was a two-time team captain, a member of 1931 state championship and state collegiate championship teams.

Fowler was named as the Big Ten defensive player of the year in field hockey in 1991 and Underwood went on to compete in the 2008 Olympics after earning all-American honors for Iowa in both 1- and 3-meter diving events.

This year's Hall of Fame class, the 33rd class overall, will be inducted in a ceremony at the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sept. 2. The group will be honored the following day at Iowa's football season opener against South Dakota State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.