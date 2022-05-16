COLLEGE BASEBALL: Augie players excited to start nationals

The Augustana College baseball team already knew it had a spot secured in the upcoming NCAA Division III National Tournament by virtue of last week’s CCIW Tournament championship.

On Monday morning, the Vikings found out where that path would start and against whom when the pairings for the 60-team tournament were announced.

Augie (33-10) will be part of a four-team regional hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (33-8) that also includes Milwaukee School of Engineering (27-16) and Aurora University (33-9). Action in the double-elimination gathering starts Friday with UW-Whitewater taking on MSOE and Augie battling Aurora.

Winners of regional action move on to the best-of-three super regionals the following week in hopes of landing a spot at the NCAA DIII Nationals to be contested in Cedar Rapids on Perfect Pitch Field at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on June 3.

“We just need to keep going; they can go all the way,” veteran Augie coach Greg Wallace said of what his club can get accomplished beginning Friday. “We talked about it and it’s up to them to keep having that same attitude that they’ve had, especially these last four games in grinding out games.”

The Vikings earned one of the 41 automatic berths given to conference champions. On Monday, the other 19 at-large bids were announced and the pairings set.

The winner of the UW-Whitewater Regional will face the survivor of the UW-Stevens Point Regional in the Super Regional at a site to be announced. The UW-SP Regional features the host Pointers (34-7), Lawrence (26-11), CCIW regular-season champ North Central (33-12) and Coe (21-19).

“With pre-determined sites and geography and minimizing costs, we figured that was one of the directions we could go,” said Wallace, noting another option was heading to the St. Louis area, which ended up on the other side of the bracket.

“We’re excited, but at the same time not satisfied,” said Augie senior outfielder Jacob Barker of being in the national field. “Obviously winning a conference championship is a pretty big deal and it’s an important step to get to where we can go which is the College World Series.”

While making it to Cedar Rapids was talked about early in the season, according to Wallace, the approach to getting there changed in the middle of the spring when some tough losses derailed the CCIW regular-season title chase.

However, the Vikings put it all together last weekend, winning four harrowing games at the CCIW tournament — two one-run contests and an extra-inning decision before beating nationally 15th-ranked North Central 10-9 in 14 innings on freshman Cole Green’s solo homer.

“Coach Wallace’s philosophy this whole year has been ‘take care of ourselves,’” said Kyle Wise a senior who prepped at Geneseo High School. “The only thing that gets in the way of us going out and winning everything is ourselves. If we keep that ingrained in our minds the next coming weeks, we’ll be fine.”

Those wins last weekend have the Vikings in a good position to keep the winning ways going.

“In every game last weekend, I think we were down at one point,” Wise said.

That included trailing North Central 6-1 after four innings.

“Just knowing that we’re not going to give up and play to the last pitch,” said Wise of a key to the team’s mentality. “Coming into the regional, we’re a little bit hot and it boosts your confidence.”

“We’ve just kind of battled all year and they keep themselves in games,” Wallace said. “Even when things weren’t going their way, they found ways to make it happen.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.