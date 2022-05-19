COLLEGE BASEBALL: NCAA DIV. III WHITEWATER REGIONAL

The event: The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is hosting a four-team NCAA Division III Baseball Regional this Friday through Sunday at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium in Whitewater.

The teams: Top-seeded and hosting UW-Whitewater (33-8) welcomes No. 2 seed Aurora University (33-9), No. 3 seed Augustana College (33-10) and No. 4 seed Milwaukee School of Engineering (27-16) for the double-elimination event.

The schedule: Friday — Game 1: No. 4 MSOE vs. No. 1 UW-Whitewater, 11 a.m.; Game 2: No. 3 Augustana vs. No. 2 Aurora, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday — Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.; Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2:30 p.m.; Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 p.m.

Sunday — Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 11 a.m.; Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m.

Advancing: The survivor of this regional advances to next week’s super regional at a site to be determined. The eight best-of-three super regional winners qualify for the NCAA Div. III National Championship at Perfect Game Field at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Notes: Augie earned its automatic qualifier spot by posting four close victories en route to capturing last weekend’s CCIW Tournament title. The Vikings won three games by one run (one of those in extra innings) as well as another three-run extra-inning victory. … UW-Whitewater, No. 9 in the final D3baseball poll, finished the regular season with an 18-game winning streak before stumbling in the WIAC Tournament. … Aurora, ranked No. 20, finished the regular season with a 13-game winning streak before losing two of three in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament. … Christian Grems (Soph., INF, Orion HS) is on the Aurora roster but has not seen any varsity action in his career.

Augie vs. the field: This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the Vikings and Aurora Spartans. Dating back to the 1989 season, Aurora leads the all-time series 12-5, having won the last four meetings. Augie’s last win over Aurora came in the 2009 season and was the last of three straight Viking victories. … Augie holds a 2-1 series lead over UW-W with the last meeting a Warhawks win in 2016. … Augie has 11 wins over MSOE in 12 all-time meetings.

Tournament histories: Augie is making its sixth NCAA Div. III Tournament appearance and first since 2016. The Vikings have never advanced out of regional play. … This is the 14th straight tournament appearance for the UW-W Warhawks and 24th overall. They earned a Pool C (at-large) berth into the 60-team event after winning the WIAC regular-season title, but were upset in the WIAC Tournament. … Aurora also earned a Pool C berth for its 24th trip overall and fourth straight trip to the DIII tourney. The Spartans won the NACC regular-season title, but were eliminated from the NACC Tournament that MSOE won for its first baseball post-season berth.

— By Tom Johnston

