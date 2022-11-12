College basketball: Augie men, women record wins

Men’s basketball

Augustana 81, St. Mary’s 73: Augustana College’s starters accounted for all but 10 points as the Vikings posted their first victory of the season on Saturday, beating St. Mary’s at St. Mary’s Fieldhouse in Winona, Minn.

Tyler Knuth led the Vikings with a game-high 20 points and Dan Carr added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Augie (1-1). Matt Hanushewsky added 13 points and Matt Hawkins 12. Hanushewsky also dished out four assists and only had one turnover.

“We guarded much better than we did on Tuesday,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee comparing Saturday’s effort to an opening-night 95-90 setback to UW-Whitewater. “We did a better job of not fouling and being in better position and containing the dribble penetration.

Augie shot 47.6% from the field, hitting 30 of 63 shots, including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers, and had a 33-23 rebounding edge.

The Vikings did commit 18 turnovers off which the hosts scored 24 points. St. Mary’s scored 21 fast-break points and 28 points in the paint in a game in which there were only two lead changes

The Vikings trailed until Carr scored with 16:25 left in the first half and went up by double-digits before settling for a 37-33 halftime lead. The Vikings then opened a lead as large as 22 at 64-42 with 9:36 left in regulation on another Carr bucket.

Roosevelt 84, St. Ambrose 73: Yuri Swinford made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with a game-high 30 points as Roosevelt handed St. Ambrose its second CCAC loss of the week Saturday afternoon at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Lakers (2-3, 2-1) led by six at intermission and pushed the lead to as many as 19 points in the second half. Swinford, who made 9 of 13 field goals, scored 21 points after halftime to spur Roosevelt.

St. Ambrose (1-4, 0-2) shot nearly 50%, converted 21 of 26 attempts at the foul line and out-rebounded Roosevelt 39-22, but was undone by 25 turnovers.

Junior Will Spriggs had 17 points and freshman Amarey Wills finished with 16 to pace St. Ambrose. Freshman Tyson White collected 13 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Bees, who travel to Olivet Nazarene on Wednesday night.

Women's basketball

St. Ambrose 83, Roosevelt 66: Even without Kylie Wroblewski, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team picked up the slack Saturday afternoon to record a CCAC home win over Roosevelt.

Abby Wolter tossed in a game-high 25 points and Mel Stewart finished with 22 as the Bees used strong starts and finishes to get the home victory.

St. Ambrose (2-3, 1-1) raced out to a 21-12 lead after the opening quarter, but was outscored 40-34 in the middle two quarters. Coach Krista VanHauen's team doubled-up Roosevelt 28-14 in the final 10 minutes.

Wolter, who also had nine rebounds, converted 10 of 13 shots. Stewart was 9 of 14 from the field and made all four foul shots. Caroline Cool also scored in double figures with 10 points as St. Ambrose snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jayla Turchin led Roosevelt (1-3, 1-2) with 23 points.

Augustana 72, Loras 69: Despite trailing by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, the Augustana College women's basketball team rallied for a non-conference victory over Loras on Saturday afternoon in Dubuque by scoring 12 of the final 17 points.

Emma Berg, who had a game-high 22 points, scored on consecutive possessions that allowed the Vikings (2-0) to tie the game at the 2:07 mark and take the lead with 1:29 left in regulation. A pair of Loras free throws tied it at 66 with 1:19 left, but Berg hit again for a 68-66 advantage as the Vikings took the lead for good.

Three Emily Brenneisen free throws and a Cali Papez charity toss helped secure the victory in the final 18 seconds around a Loras 3-pointer.

Carly Stone added 15 points for the Vikings, who had 10 players score.

Moline's Hannah Thiele scored 10 points for Loras (1-1), which was led by Sami Martin's 19 points.