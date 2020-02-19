COLLEGE BRIEFS: Augie's Sugumaran nabs CCIW tennis honor

Augie’s Sugumaran honored
Pleasant Valley grad Sriram Sugumaran, who won both of his No. 3 singles matches and one of two at doubles this past Saturday against Rose-Hulman and Coe, has been named the CCIW men’s tennis Player of the Week. The junior collected the award for the second time in his career.
Sugumaran’s 7-6, 6-3 win over Rose-Hulman’s Joseph Conrad was the deciding match in Augustana’s 5-4 victory over the Engineers. In a 5-4 setback to Coe, Sugumaran logged a 6-7, 7-6, 10-8 win over Jon Lansing. He and classmate Peter Alex (Hinsdale South HS) also won at No. 1 doubles against the Kohawks.
Coach Jon Miedema’s No. 3 singles player all season, Sugumaran sports an 8-4 record. He and Alex are 8-5 at No. 1 doubles for a Viking outfit that is 5-2 in dual meets this year.
A second team All-CCIW selection in 2018-19, Sugumaran is 22-11 in singles play in two seasons at Augustana. He has a 30-17 career doubles mark—all with Alex. The pair captured last year’s CCIW No. 1 doubles title.
Sriram, a biology and sociology major at Augustana, is the son of Vanitha Sugumaran of Bettendorf, Iowa. He was also named the CCIW’s Player of the Week on April 3, 2019.