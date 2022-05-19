COLLEGE BRIEFS: Black Hawk stays alive in Region 4 tourney

Baseball

Braves stay alive: After dropping their opening game in the NJCAA Region 4 District II Tournament on Thursday, the Black Hawk Braves bounced back with a victory to keep alive their tournament run.

Black Hawk dropped a 3-0 decision to Madison College Thursday morning, but regrouped for a 6-2 victory over Kankakee at Robin Roberts Field in Madison, Wis.

In the nightcap, Lucas Spence had two of the Braves' 10 hits and drove in three runs. Chance Resetich also had a pair of hits as Black Hawk out-hit Kankakee 10-8 and took advantage of two Cavaliers errors for a pair of unearned runs.

The Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead through five innings before Kankakee scored twice in the sixth off winning pitcher Seth West, who gave up six hits while walking one and striking out eight. Brad Niedzwiedz pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one.

Black Hawk, now 35-19 was out-hit 8-4 in the opener and is scheduled to play another elimination game on Friday at 3 p.m. against either Madison or McHenry.

Men's golf

BHC makes up ground: In a third round delayed by weather, the Black Hawk College men's golf team made up some ground in quest of a Top 10 team finish at the NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship being held in Joplin, Mo.

The Braves managed to finish their round and carded a 310 team score. BHC was led by A.J. Shoemaker, who bounced back from second-round struggles to shoot a 1-over 73. The Braves also received a 76 from Luke Lofgren and a 78 from Ethan Earl. Sam Spurgetis and Evan Earl both posted 83.

Lofgren (76-75-76—227) was tied for 34th place individually to lead the BHC contingent. Shoemaker moved up 22 spots and was tied for 54th.

With nine teams still on the course at the end of Thursday's play, the Braves had moved up one spot to 11th and were just three strokes behind 10th place Walters State CC, which had also finished. The event at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club is slated to finish on Friday.

Tigges struggles in NAIA finals: Jared Tigges was the lone St. Ambrose golfer to make the 36-hole cut at the NAIA National Tournament being contested at TPC Deere Run in Silvis this week, but the senior’s hopes of a nice finish took a hit Thursday.

Tigges had a rough outing, carding an 89 and dropping 55 spots into a tie for 92nd. His opening rounds of 69-75 allowed him to make the cut for the final two rounds, but the team missed that cut by four strokes.

Mick Haverland, a St. Ambrose senior from Geneseo, shot 71-75—146 and missed the individual cut by two strokes.

After 54 holes, Keiser University, which shot a 3-under 284 score Thursday, leads the team race by two strokes over Dalton State. They are the only two teams with an aggregate team total under par.

The individual race tightened on Thursday as the two leaders shot over par and allowed the chasers to close a bit. Brendan Porter (64-65-72—201) from Point University and Sebastian Tremulot (64-67-72—203) lead the pack as 12- and 10-under, respectively. Four others are at 204 heading into Friday’s final round.

— Staff report

