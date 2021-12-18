COLLEGE BRIEFS

Women’s basketball

Bryant & Stratton 96, Black Hawk 67: The second game of the back-to-backers in the Milwaukee area did not go as well for the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team on Saturday.

The Lady Braves, who beat Milwaukee Area Tech on Friday, dropped a 96-67 NJCAA Division II Region 4 decision to hosting Bryant & Stratton. The Bobcats, ranked No. 10 in the latest national JUCO Div. II poll, moved to 10-1 with the victory. The Lady Braves dropped back under .500 at 6-7 heading into break.

Jasmine Bell led the Braves with 15 points, while Lexi Nichols, Carley Whitsell and Kelci Shelton all added nine each.

The Bobcats had four players score in double figures, led by super-sophomore guard La’Janique Perry-Ellis’s game-high 31 points. The Division I recruit also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Both teams will be in action next week at the Illinois Central Classic in East Peoria.

Men’s basketball