COLLEGE BRIEFS

Women’s basketball
Bryant & Stratton 96, Black Hawk 67: The second game of the back-to-backers in the Milwaukee area did not go as well for the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team on Saturday.
The Lady Braves, who beat Milwaukee Area Tech on Friday, dropped a 96-67 NJCAA Division II Region 4 decision to hosting Bryant & Stratton. The Bobcats, ranked No. 10 in the latest national JUCO Div. II poll, moved to 10-1 with the victory. The Lady Braves dropped back under .500 at 6-7 heading into break.
Jasmine Bell led the Braves with 15 points, while Lexi Nichols, Carley Whitsell and Kelci Shelton all added nine each.
The Bobcats had four players score in double figures, led by super-sophomore guard La’Janique Perry-Ellis’s game-high 31 points. The Division I recruit also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Both teams will be in action next week at the Illinois Central Classic in East Peoria.
Men’s basketball
Bryant & Stratton 79, Black Hawk 60: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team dropped its second game of the weekend trip in Milwaukee, falling 79-60 to hosting Bryant & Stratton.
The second loss of the weekend was the third setback in four games for the Braves, who are now 6-5 on the season heading into a two week break that will end with a scheduled game against the Augustana JV squad on Jan. 4.
BHC coaches said freshman Donyae McCaskill was the team’s leading scorer, but did not have an official book.
— Staff report