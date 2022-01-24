college briefs

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 67, Carroll 58: Playing through foul issues and in a tough environment, the Augustana College women’s basketball team pulled off a huge road victory in a CCIW makeup contest on Monday evening.
Riding a quick start that included making six of their first seven 3-point attempts, the Vikings led much of the contest en route to a 67-58 victory over hosting Carroll University at Van Male Fieldhouse.
The victory snapped Augie’s four-game losing streak as the Vikings moved to 8-10, 2-7 CCIW. At the same time, the victory ended Carroll’s seven-game win streak and dropped the Pioneers to 12-4, 4-4 in the league.
Former Alleman High School standout Gabbi Loiz led the Vikings with a game-high 21 points. Despite sitting with foul trouble, former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall added a double-double of 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Freshman Emily Brenneisen, handling a majority of the point guard duties, added nine points and dished out seven assists with only two turnovers.
The Pioneers were coming off a huge upset on Saturday over league-leading Illinois Wesleyan, but the Vikings got their attention early with the barrage of 3-pointers that led to a 21-7 lead after 10 minutes.
But as has been the case much of the season, the Vikings couldn’t maintain as Carroll stormed back to take a 33-32 halftime lead.
Augie regained the lead while outscoring the Pioneers 17-9 in the third and held on for the road victory.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Black Hawk College 98, St. Ambrose JV 53: Former Davenport Central prep Keshawn Pegues scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in getting the Black Hawk College men's basketball team's busy week off to a good start with a 98-53 victory over the St. Ambrose University junior varsity squad Monday evening at Lee Lohman Arena.
Freshman Lawron Williams added 20 points for the Braves and fellow freshman Nate Pickett added 16 for the Braves, who return to Arrowhead Conference plays Tuesday evening at Sauk Valley.