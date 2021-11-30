 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BRIEFS
0 Comments
topical alert

COLLEGE BRIEFS

  • 0

College men’s basketball

Black Hawk 97, St. Ambrose JV 54: Former Davenport Central prep Keshawn Pegues had a solid night in leading the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team to a 97-54 victory over the St. Ambrose University junior varsity squad at Lee Lohman Arena.

Pegues, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, popped for a team-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the 4-2 Braves to their third straight victory.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News