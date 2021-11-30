COLLEGE BRIEFS

College men’s basketball
Black Hawk 97, St. Ambrose JV 54: Former Davenport Central prep Keshawn Pegues had a solid night in leading the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team to a 97-54 victory over the St. Ambrose University junior varsity squad at Lee Lohman Arena.
Pegues, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, popped for a team-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the 4-2 Braves to their third straight victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tom Johnston
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today