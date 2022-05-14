COLLEGE GOLF: Locals carry Black Hawk banner into NJCAA golf nationals

Black Hawk College golfers have carried the Quad-Cities banner into the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II golf national tournament almost annually.

This year, the five players who will be sporting the Braves black and gold in the final competition of the season will take even more pride in representing the Quad-Cities.

All five BHC players were born and raised in the area and that has given this team a unique edge over many squads.

Sophomores A.J. Shoemaker (Alleman High School) and Ethan Earl (Sherrard) and freshmen Luke Lofgren (Alleman), Evan Earl (Sherrard) and Sam Spurgetis (Moline) will be teeing it up for the Braves in this week’s national event at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

It will be the first nationals exposure for all five and they are excited to have this experience together as they turned a second-place finish at last fall’s Region IV Tournament into this nationals berth.

“Our team goal is probably to get top 5,” Shoemaker said. “Yeah, that’s a legitimate goal for us; we think we can really do it especially when we all play really well. … We can all go pretty low, it’s just a matter of whether we can all do it at the same time.”

Which is what third-year BHC coach Butch Haverland is hoping for as he sees plenty of potential in this group.

“I would like to get 16 scores in the 60s and 70s,” said Haverland of the four-day event that runs Tuesday through Friday and counts four scores each day toward the team total. “It’s going to be tough playing against all the ’10-month’ schools, but I like what our guys can do.”

Haverland praises this bunch not only for its work ethic, but the group’s steely resolve and its level-headedness on the course that has been formed through friendly competition at Oakwood Country Club where all five are members and test their games on a daily basis throughout the summers.

“We have to limit the mental errors, the unforced errors,” Haverland said. “If we play smart and to our strengths, I think we do have 16 scores in the 60s and 70s and I want to see what that will do. There are some really nice teams that are going to be there.”

Needless to say, with their background and roots they are also all comfortable being teammates, too.

“Everyone on this team has pretty much grown up playing with each other,” Lofgren said. “We all know each other and know our games super well. It shows that Quad-City golf is pretty legit. … I consider it like a Quad-City all-star team, pretty much.”

One that keeps replicating as Haverland has already secured the services of a number of local graduating high school seniors to keep the pipeline of local players flowing to the Moline school.

Ethan Earl was so excited to be part of this local group that he even returned for a third year — allowed by the NCAA and NJCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic-interrupted seasons.

“This group of guys is so fun to be around and it makes golf fun,” he said. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with my career and all that, so I just wanted to come back and keep playing golf.”

A neck injury just before the 2020 Region IV Tournament kept Ethan Earl out of that qualifying event in which BHC placed third and just missed a team trip to last year’s nationals when only then-sophomore Peyton Perez qualified as an individual

That has also added a little incentive for this team for next week’s event.

“Ethan came back for a third year for us, so we’re going to be playing for him,” Lofgren said.

“We had a great team last year and it was really hard to swallow that pill of not going to nationals,” said Shoemaker, who will be moving on to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo. “We were motivated this year to get there. We know how much we want it.”

Loften brought his all-state talents from Alleman and took over the No. 1 position last fall.

“Personally, I’m going out there to win,” said Lofgren of his lofty individual goals. “For the team? Probably just play the best that we can. There really are no expectations because we’ve never been there before; we’re just going to go out there and try our best.”

And do their best to represent the Quad-Cities.

