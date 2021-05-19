 Skip to main content
college golf report
Peyton Perez, BHC golfer

Peyton Perez

 CONTRIBUTED

NAIA

Bees freshman makes cut: A second straight round of 74 allowed St. Ambrose University golfer Owen Hultman to make Wednesday's cut at the midpoint of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run.

The freshman from Belvidere, Ill., is tied for 33rd in medalist play, one of 40 golfers to continue to compete for individual honors in the four-day tournament

As a team, St. Ambrose fell from a share of 16th place to 27th, missing the 17-team cut.

Texas Wesleyan chopped 15 strokes off of its first-day total and now leads the tournament field, owning a three-stroke lead over Keiser (Fla.) and Point.

Logan Smith of William Woods currently leads medalist play. His 8-under 134 through two rounds places him three strokes in front of Corey Matthew of Morningside.

NJCAA

Perez improves on score: Peyton Perez improved his score in the second round of the NJCAA Division II National Championships on Wednesday.

After opening with an 81, the Black Hawk College sophomore carded an 80 at the Swan Lake Resort course in Plymouth, Ind. 

His two-day 161 total left him tied for 81st place in the field.

Cecil Belisle (67-68--135) continued to lead the individual race and his South Mountain CC team held a three-stroke lead on the field in the team race.

-- staff report

