COLLEGE HONORS: Trio first to be honored with BHC athletic awards

Black Hawk College officials have instituted new awards for athletes and coaches and the first recipients of those were named this week.

Recent graduates Chance Resetich (baseball) and Megan Teal (women’s basketball) were honored as the school’s first Male Student-Athlete of the Year and Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

Women’s basketball coach Logan Frye was named the school’s inaugural Black Hawk College Coach of the Year.

“It’s a privilege to be able to recognize these student-athletes and Coach Frye for their accomplishments at Black Hawk College,” said Arnie Chavera, BHC athletic director. “Megan and Chance exemplify what it truly means to be a student-athlete. And they did so with enthusiasm and enjoyment. We wish them the best of luck at the next level.”

Resetich, a Hall High School graduate, will continue his education and baseball career at Southeastern Missouri State University. The team captain graduated with a 3.47 GPA and Academic All-Arrowhead Conference honors as he made the Athletic Director’s Academic List three times.

On the field, Resetich was a two-time all-region selection and two-time All-Arrowhead Conference pick. In his record-setting career, he notched four single-season school records and three career marks. His single-season records, all set in 2021, were for at-bats (223), runs (77), doubles (28) and games played (57). His career records are for runs (141), doubles (44) and games played (110).

Teal, a Delavan High School graduate, is taking her skills to Iowa Wesleyan University. She was a team captain who graduated with a 3.84 GPA. She was a three-time NJCAA All-Academic selection and a two-time Academic All-Arrowhead Conference honoree who made the BHC Athletic Director's Academic List five times. In addition to being a two-time team Most Valuable Player, she was twice named All-Arrowhead Conference, twice named to the All-Region IV Tourney team and was an all-region selection once.

Frye joined Black Hawk College in 2018 as the head women’s basketball coach and compiled a 22-10 record for the 2021-22 season. Frye, his players and coaches also completed 147 hours of community service on five projects with the Salvation Army and Closet 2 Closet during the 2021-22 school year.

