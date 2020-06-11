COLLEGE NOTES: Augie coaching search down to four; finalists on campus next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The search for a men's basketball coach at Augustana College is down to a final four.

Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski said this week that four finalists will be brought to campus for visits and final interviews next week — one each on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

He said that he hopes to have a replacement for Grey Giovanine in place the following week.

Zapolski, who said he received over 80 applications for the job, would not name the four finalists. A number of different chat rooms and tweets have speculated as to who the finalists are, but Zapolski said some of the names mentioned on social media have been off base.

Do not be surprised if a couple of the finalists have either local or Augie ties. Coaches currently at other NCAA Division III schools could be among the four in town next week as well.

Giovanine stepped down from the Vikings post on May 5 after 21 seasons at Augie. In his tenure, the Vikings were 433-150, won 10 CCIW regular-season titles and and six conference tournament titles. Augie also finished as national runner-up twice.