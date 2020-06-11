COLLEGE NOTES: Augie coaching search down to four; finalists on campus next week

The search for a men's basketball coach at Augustana College is down to a final four.
Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski said this week that four finalists will be brought to campus for visits and final interviews next week — one each on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
He said that he hopes to have a replacement for Grey Giovanine in place the following week.
Zapolski, who said he received over 80 applications for the job, would not name the four finalists. A number of different chat rooms and tweets have speculated as to who the finalists are, but Zapolski said some of the names mentioned on social media have been off base.
Do not be surprised if a couple of the finalists have either local or Augie ties. Coaches currently at other NCAA Division III schools could be among the four in town next week as well.
Giovanine stepped down from the Vikings post on May 5 after 21 seasons at Augie. In his tenure, the Vikings were 433-150, won 10 CCIW regular-season titles and and six conference tournament titles. Augie also finished as national runner-up twice.
The Vikings are coming off an 18-8 season in which they finished second in the regular season and snapped a run of five straight NCAA Tournament appearances — all of those reaching at least the national quarterfinals.
Hitting the finish line: Mike McDowell has spent his entire life around a track. The Rockridge High School prep went on to star as a sprinter at the University of Iowa fomr which he graduated in 1980. I'm not sure his running days ever ended — even after beating a horse in a sprint at the defunct Quad City Downs Racetrack in East Moline — but his love for the sport has endured.
McDowell has spent the last 19 years as cross country and track coach at Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, accumulating quite a resume.
He recently added the last line on his coaching career — June 7, 2020: Retired.
“Being 63 years of age, I've been associated with our sport the vast majority of my life, thus making this decision extremely difficult,” McDowell wrote on a Facebook post announcing his decision to leave the only head coaching job he has had. “Nonetheless, it was the right decision for Janet and I. Having the chance to reflect on all of these years, I consider myself blessed to have enjoyed the sport that I love for such a long duration.”
Prior to heading to ONU, McDowell assisted at Augustana College from 1984 until 2001 in a part-time capacity along with his job in the insurance industry. In addition to plenty of natural ability, McDowell proved that he was ready to be a head coach and turned the Tigers' programs into national NAIA powers.
During his tenure at ONU, the Tigers won a number of prestigious honors and McDowell coached hundreds of all-conference athletes and numerous NAIA All-Americans and his teams won 42 championships. The last of the major team awards was an NAIA runner-up team finish at the 2020 Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships in March.
“Throughout my tenure as the Tiger head coach, I have fiercely fought not to lose and been greatly rewarded with a program that has yielded a vast amount of success,” wrote McDowell. “I've been fortunate to celebrate more wins than losses and to do it alongside so many phenomenal young people. To all past and present Tiger athletes who have given so much, I say thank you!”
McDowell and his wife, Janet (who was an assistant swim coach at ONU as well as the running program's official photographer) are planning to spend much more time with their daughter and grandchildren in Tennessee.
Congrats on a great run, Mike!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!