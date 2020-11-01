College programs embrace the importance of the vote

It’s obvious that Tuesday’s nationwide elections are extremely important.
When pretty much the entire world of college athletics shuts down for an entire day, it must be a big deal.
That’s what is going to happen Tuesday as the NCAA has decreed that all Division I member institutions cease all sports-related activities for the day to allow their athletes to vote, not just this year but in future years as well. That means no games, no practices, no film sessions, no organized activities of any kind.
I’m not sure how much of an impact this will have on the elections. There are only 170,000 D-I athletes so it’s not likely to swing the outcome one way or the other, but it carries a great deal of weight as a symbolic gesture. It sends a powerful message that those athletes need to at least consider getting involved.
“By providing this day dedicated to civic engagement each year, we are making a clear distinction that our American student-athletes will always be citizens before they are athletes,” Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chairman Ethan Good said when the NCAA announced this about six weeks ago.
I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that some high-level college football coaches don’t like this idea. Tuesday is a day when many teams begin gearing up for the next game. It’s also a day when some teams make their athletes available for media interviews.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t understand this at all. He doesn’t see how this could be more important than preparing to play Notre Dame.
Other coaches made similar comments.
Even Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who almost always takes the politically correct path, groused about it when he chatted with reporters Tuesday.
Ferentz said taking the day off is “great in theory’’ but added: “I didn't know it took that long to vote.’’
He did admit that he was unable to cast a ballot himself a few years ago because he arrived at his polling place just as they were closing the doors. He said some little old lady slammed the door in his face. So maybe it does take that long to vote.
He also pointed out that an extreme number of his players have voted early this year. So why do they need the whole day off?
“It is what it is,’’ Ferentz added. “We decided to do this. I get the concept. I'm totally in support of the concept. I think we could have done it a better way, but nobody asked. So we'll adjust.’’
If it’s any consolation, the team that the Hawkeyes play Saturday — Michigan State — also isn’t going to practice that day.
It looked like it might be an easy game anyway when Michigan State became the first Big Ten team in three years to lose to Rutgers but then the Spartans went out and beat Michigan. Perhaps that's why Ferentz brought it up again following the Hawkeyes' loss to Northwestern on Saturday, referring to this as "a disrupted week.''
The important point that some coaches seem to miss is that this day off thing is largely symbolic. It’s not so much that the athletes need the full day to go cast their votes, but this conveys the message loud and clear that it’s very important that they do it.
That message has been sent several times over the past several months, more so than ever before in our history.
Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren launched a conference-wide voter registration and voter education initiative back in June.
Several other conferences have followed suit, including the SEC, where football typically takes precedence over all other aspects of life.
A handful of colleges across the country, including Drake, have achieved the lofty goal of having 100% of their student-athletes registered to vote.
Some larger athletic programs have come close to that goal. Indiana University officials announced that every athlete on 10 of its sports teams, including football and men’s and women’s basketball, are registered.
Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell said earlier this week that all but three of his players are registered to vote and voter education sessions have been integrated into his team’s regular schedule in recent months.
Even Ferentz acknowledged that the future of our country might be a little more important than beating Michigan State or anyone else. Having a "disrupted week'' seems like a small price.
“Voting is extremely important for everybody in our country,’’ Ferentz conceded. “So I wholly endorse that concept.’’
