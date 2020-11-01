College programs embrace the importance of the vote

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t understand this at all. He doesn’t see how this could be more important than preparing to play Notre Dame.

Other coaches made similar comments.

Even Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who almost always takes the politically correct path, groused about it when he chatted with reporters Tuesday.

Ferentz said taking the day off is “great in theory’’ but added: “I didn't know it took that long to vote.’’

He did admit that he was unable to cast a ballot himself a few years ago because he arrived at his polling place just as they were closing the doors. He said some little old lady slammed the door in his face. So maybe it does take that long to vote.

He also pointed out that an extreme number of his players have voted early this year. So why do they need the whole day off?

“It is what it is,’’ Ferentz added. “We decided to do this. I get the concept. I'm totally in support of the concept. I think we could have done it a better way, but nobody asked. So we'll adjust.’’

If it’s any consolation, the team that the Hawkeyes play Saturday — Michigan State — also isn’t going to practice that day.