COLLEGE REPORT: Augie baseball advances to CCIW title game

Baseball

Augustana 2, North Park 1: For the third straight day, the Augustana College baseball team survived a nail-biting contest to post a victory and remain undefeated in the CCIW Tournament taking place in Naperville.

The 33-11 Vikings are the only unbeaten team left in the double-elimination gathering heading into Saturday’s final day. The fourth-seeded Vikings will play either top-seeded North Central or sixth-seeded North Park with the title on the line.

In Friday’s winners’ bracket championship game, Augie pitchers Nathaniel Sammer, Bryce Luckey (W, 8-3) and Jacob Reusch (Save, 2) combined for a five-hitter. Sammer, who started and threw 35 pitches in his one inning of work, gave up NPU’s lone run. Luckey pitched 5.1 innings and Reusch closed it with 2.2 innings of relief work.

Augie took advantage of a fielding error by NPU to plate a run on Brett Benedetti’s RBI groundout in the fourth that tied the score. Jacob Barker, who had two hits in the contest, homered in the fifth for the game-winner.

Cole Green also had two of Augie’s seven hits.

The Vikings reached the title set with a 7-6 victory over third-seeded Wheaton and a 7-4 11-inning victory over second-seeded Millikin.

