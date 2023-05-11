Baseball

Augustana 13, North Park 5: Ignited by a 5-for-5, four-RBI day at the plate from Dymitri Kanellakis and 17 total hits, the top-seeded Vikings fended off an early charge from North Park to advance in the CCIW tournament at Swanson Stadium in Moline.

Two straight offensive explosions in the conference tourney has pushed Augustana (36-6) to the semifinals in the double-elimination bracket. It will face North Central on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

It was a 3-3 game after one-and-a-half innings, then Augie took the lead for good on back-to-back RBI doubles from Kanellaki and Kyle Campbell. Four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run knock by Alec McGinnis broke the game open.

North Park (15-27) tried to creep back into it with a run in the fifth, but the Vikings answered with a RBI two-baggers from Kanellaki and Chase Maifield. Campbell and Maifield each notched three hits with five combined RBIs.

Augie relief pitcher Adam Bendoraitis earned his second win of the season in over four innings of work out of the pen, giving up four hits and striking out two batters.

Softball

Northwestern 3, Iowa 1: The top-seeded Wildcats danced out of danger several times in surviving the ninth-seeded Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Urbana.

Iowa (31-27) stranded nine runners on base and could not take advantage of three walks and two hit batsmen. It registered just five hits, two of them from Nia Carter.

Northwestern scored first in the bottom of the second and added two insurance runs in the fourth. The Hawkeyes only run was mustered in the fifth inning on an RBI hit by Grace Banes.

Iowa State 8, Baylor 1: Pleasant Valley grad Ellie Spelhaug went the distance in the circle and the fifth-seeded Cyclones provided enough offense late to spur them past the fourth-seeded Bears in a Big 12 tournament opener on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Spelhaug struck out six Baylor hitters and allowed just two hits, one walk and one earned run. Iowa State (25-29) registered 16 hits and notched two runs in the top of the third inning, one apiece in the fifth and sixth and busted out a four-run seventh.

Kasey Simpson and Sarah Tyree each went 3-for-4 at the plate while Angelina Allen roped four hits and drove in two. Mikayla Ramos towered a two-run home run to cap the seventh inning. The Cyclones play top-seeded Oklahoma in the semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m.

Vikings split on Day 1 of tourney: Augustana used a complete game shutout from Nadia Ranieri to win its CCIW opener 2-0 over Carthage, but the offense went silent in a 6-2 setback to top-seeded Illinois Wesleyan on Thursday night in Bloomington.

The Vikings (21-19) will play an elimination game on Friday at 1 p.m. against North Park. They moved ahead on the winner side of the bracket with Ranieri striking out 10 and allowing just four hits to snare her 14th win of the season.

Meghan Nixon ripped an RBI single in the second and Claudia Buchholz smacked a run-scoring single in the third for all of Augie's offense.

Illinois Wesleyan took control in the quarterfinal on two runs in the bottom of the second, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. The Vikings, led by Nixon's two hits, scored in the second and sixth frames.