Men's golf

Braves still in 21st at nationals: Black Hawk shot a third straight round in the 320s and it stayed pat in 21st place at the NJCAA Division II national tournament at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.

Kirkwood stayed in the lead, 10 shots clear of Parkland College and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Luke Lofgren remained the low golfer for the Braves with a 4-over round of 76 and sits in a tie for 42nd on the individual leaderboard. Lofgren started out hot with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4, then things took a downward turn.

He bogeyed the Par-3 eighth and after a birdie on the Par-4 10th, he cupped six straight bogeys on Nos. 12-17 that featured two Psr-3s and one Par-5.

Mason Steinert dropped out of the top-60 with an 83 as he had eight bogeys and two double bogeys. Evan Earl (80), Sam Spurgetis (82) and Major Chisholm (83) rounded out the Braves scoring.

The final round of the tournament will take place on Friday. Black Hawk will tee it up at 7 a.m.

Women's golf

British Columbia surges to lead: A team score of 298 lifted British Columbia back into first place after the third round of the NAIA national tournament on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

In second place behind Keiser University entering the day, British Columbia is up by 15 shots heading into Friday's final round. Hannah Ulibarri of The Master's University remains in the lead after her third straight round in the 70s.

St. Ambrose, the hosts of the tournament, did not advance to play the last two days.