Men's golf

Braves shoot better on second day: Black Hawk shot six shots lower during Wednesday's second round of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.

Kirkwood will head into Thursday's third round as the team leader with a 575. Parkland College and South Mountain round out the top-three. The Braves are in 21st place with a 646.

Luke Lofgren and Mason Steinert are each in the top-60 on the individual leaderboard. Lofgren had three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine, but rebounded with two birdies and two bogeys on the back to play at even-par.

Steinert struggled with six total bogeys. He shot a four on two Par-3s on his last nine holes. Sam Spurgetis (84), Evan Earl (85) and Major Chisholm (86) rounded out the Braves scoring.

Glendale's Warner Beach moved into the lead individually with a 3-under 69 on the day.

Women's golf

Ambrose done after two rounds as host: The Bees time of playing golf at TPC Deere Run came to an abrupt halt as despite shooting eight shots better on Wednesday, they won't be playing Round 3 with a team score of 738 that puts them in 29th overall.

Keiser has a one shot lead over British Columbia with 36 holes left. Individually, Hannah Ulibarri of The Master's and Dalton State's Sydney Hermann share the lead at 3-over par.

St. Ambrose's Katherine Speer improved by four shots and moved up seven spots on the leaderboard with an 85. Kara Williams (95), Amara Lytle (91) and Audrey McAleer (101) rounded out the two-round scoring for the Bees.

Leah Sullivan didn't play in the opening round for the Bees, but did on Wednesday as she carded a 94.