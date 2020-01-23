College report: Black Hawk men, women fall to Carl Sandburg

Men's basketball

Carl Sandburg 75, Black Hawk 66: Carl Sandburg had six players score at least nine points in topping Black Hawk Thursday night.

Derez Tipler and Delaney Little shared game-high honors with 21 points for the Braves, but Black Hawk couldn't overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.

Tipler added team highs of eight rebounds and three assists.

Women's basketball

Carl Sandburg 80, Black Hawk 74: Black Hawk cut into a 15-point deficit entering the fourth quarter but couldn't quite bridge the gap in a loss to Carl Sandburg on Thursday.

Rockridge grad Jessica Stice led the Braves with 22 points and tied Geneseo grad Kaitlyn Webster for team-high honors with nine rebounds.

Megan Teal added 20 points on 7-10 shooting for Black Hawk, which fell to 13-8, 3-1 in the Arrowhead Conference.

Maryland 79, Illinois 60: Maryland doubled up Illinois in the first quarter and cruised to the Big Ten win Thursday.

The 20th-ranked Terrapins outrebounded the Illini 52-35, helping Maryland attempt 15 more field goals and 8 more free throws on the night.

Ali Andrews led Illinois (10-9, 1-7) with 20 points. Petra Holesinska added 14 points on the night and Jeanae Terry contributed team highs of eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Kaila Charles led Maryland (15-4, 6-2) with 20 points.

