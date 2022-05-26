College report: Iowa falls in Big Ten tournament

Baseball

Iowa falls to Penn State: Sixth-seeded Penn State made third-seeded Iowa's stay in the winners bracket at the Big Ten Tournament a short on Thursday.

Penn State's Anthony Steele drove in two with a bases-loaded, third inning single off Iowa ace Adam Mazur and the Hawkeyes could never reclaim an advantage in the Nittany Lions' 5-2 win.

Iowa will try to stay alive in the tournament with a 9 a.m. matchup with Purdue on Friday.

Matt Wood also had a three-run homer for Penn State. Iowa got single runs off a Kyle Huckstorf sacrifice fly and an error.

Track & Field

Rudd advances in steeplechase: St. Ambrose's Nolan Rudd posted a 9:31.26 in the steeplechase at the NAIA national championships. The time was good for 11th in Thursday's prelims and advances Rudd to Friday's competition.

Rudd finished sixth in his heat, which had five of the top six times at the meet.

