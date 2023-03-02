COLUMBUS, Ga. -- St. Ambrose diver Bram Mess finished as the national runner-up in 3-meter diving during the opening day of the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships.

A sophomore from Davenport who prepped at North Scott, Mess posted a score of 223.70 in the national finals.

The Fighting Bees had three other entries place in the top eight in the opening days of competition.

In the men's 200 freestyle relay, the quartet of Ryan Warrick, Mikhi Hassim, Brett Jones and Petter Kolaas finished sixth in a time of 1 minute, 23.45 seconds and the the men's 200 medley relay of Egoitz Munoz-Moreno, Kolaas, Hassim and Warrick took seventh in 1:31.93.

Individually, freshman Leyre Antonanzas was eighth in the women's 200 IM with a time of 2:07.74.

St. Ambrose picked up ninth-place points in three other events.

Juan Gomez won the 'B' final in the 500 freestyle in 4:34.92 and teamed with Benny Zarhin, Ryan Joehl and Grant Nelson to take ninth in the men's 800 freestyle relay in 6:52.91.

In the women's 800 freestyle relay, the Fighting Bees' Bryn Kiley, Grace Bobeldyk, Irene Artabe and Antonanzas finished ninth in 7:48.68.

Track and Field

Bees' Lambrecht 14th: St. Ambrose sophomore Katie Lambrecht finished 14th in the pentathlon at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday in Brookings, S.D.

Lambrecht totaled 3,122 points as the first of 16 Fighting Bees to compete in the three-day meet at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

A pair of St. Ambrose relays competed in preliminaries Thursday but did not advance to the finals.

In the women's 1,600-meter relay, the Bees' Gabbi Butler, Lambrecht, Megan Jansett and Megan Becker finished 15th with a time of 3 minutes, 55.92 seconds.

The St. Ambrose men's distance medley relay of Luke Benes, Will Reemtsma, Kale Cartee and Nolan Rudd took 19th with a time of 10:15.71.

College Men's Basketball

Prairie State 82, Black Hawk 76: The Braves stumbled to the Pioneers in the NJCAA Region 4 quarterfinals on Thursday night in Chicago Heights.

It was a relatively close contest all the way through as Black Hawk (9-18) trailed 38-35 entering the locker room. It couldn't muster enough points in the final 20 minutes to keep its season going.

Prairie State moves into Saturday's semifinal round.