COLLEGE REPORT: SAU, BHC golfers fall back at nationals

Men's golf

Bees struggle on Day 2 of NAIA: The hosting St. Ambrose men’s golf team has some work to do Thursday if it hopes to make the team cut in the 2022 NAIA Men’s Golf Championships being held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

The Fighting Bees struggled a bit in Wednesday’s second round, carding a 303 team score and dropping five places. SAU now sits in a tie for 19th as a team, but just four strokes behind a tie for 17th. The Top 17 teams will play in Friday’s final round.

Individually, Point University’s Brendan Porter (64-65—129) took the solo outright lead after 36 holes and has a two-stroke margin on the field.

Jared Tigges (Sr., Carroll, Iowa) leads SAU’s individuals, sitting in a tie for 37th after Wednesday’s 4-over 75. His 144 total dropped him 23 places after an opening 2-under 69.

BHC slips at nationals: The goal of having all of their counting scores in the 60s or 70s went by the wayside Wednesday for the Black Hawk College men’s golf team at the NJCAA National Golf Championships in Joplin, Mo.

Luke Lofgren (75) and Ethan Earl (77) led the Braves on Day 2 of the four-day event at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, but the Braves slid back six spots in the 20-team event. The Braves carded a 318 on Wednesday, dropping to 12th place with a 624 two-day total. South Mountain CC still leads the event with a 591 total.

Lofgren (76-75—151) is tied for 29th individually and Earl (79-77—156) is tied for 55th to lead the Braves.

