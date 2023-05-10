Men's lacrosse

Keiser 19, St. Ambrose 7: An early lead didn't hold up Wednesday for the St. Ambrose men's lacrosse team in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Invitational.

The Fighting Bees scored the first two goals of the match but top-ranked Keiser collected the next five on its way to a 19-7 victory and a spot in the national semifinals.

Isaiah Hahn gave St. Ambrose a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the match and then helped the Fighting Bees open a 2-0 advantage, hitting Cole Danner for a score with 10 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The Seahawks tied the game on a Jack Gililen goal with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter and then moved ahead to stay when AJ Badik scored his second game of the match with 1:15 remaining in the quarter.

Keiser led 4-2 after the first quarter and maintained a 9-4 lead at the half that grew to 14-5 after three quarters.

St. Ambrose (9-7) was out-shot 58-37 and only collected 12 ground balls to Keiser's 27. The Bees' Nolan Hayes finished with 13 saves.

Baseball

Augustana 11, Carroll 1 (8 inn.): Led by three hits apiece from Matt Ozanic and Zachary Vrbancic, top-seeded Augustana opened play in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Baseball Championships with an 11-1, 8-inning victory over Carroll on Wednesday at Swanson Stadium/Brunner Field in Moline.

The win was the 17th straight for the Vikings (35-6), who used a 15-hit attack a strong start on the mound by Josh Wintroub to move into a second-round game at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A two-run home run by Alex Simon and a run-scoring double by Alec McGinnis gave Augustana a 3-0 lead after one inning, a margin which grew to 5-0 following a sacrifice fly by Ozanic and an RBI single by Kyle Campbell in the second.

Simon followed with an RBI single in the third and Ozanic brought the Vikings' seventh run of the game home with a fifth-inning single.

Wintroub and Addison Southwick combined on the four-hit victory. Wintroub struck out 11 batters and walked one over 6.1 innings before Southwick worked 1.2 hitless innings of relief.

Softball

Iowa 7, Maryland 1: The Hawkeyes came to life late with six straight runs to win their Big Ten Tournament opener versus Maryland on Wednesday in Champaign.

Ninth-seeded Iowa (31-26) will face top-seeded Northwestern in a quarterfinal contest on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. It was a 1-1 game through five complete when the Hawkeyes broke it with two runs in the top of the sixth, then added four insurance runs in the seventh.

Iowa grabbed a 1-0 cushion in the fourth, only for Maryland to square the game up in the fifth. Jalen Adams pitched a complete game in the circle for the Hawkeyes, allowing just three hits. Nia Carter led the offense with two hits and two runs batted in while Tory Bennett and Denali Loecker drove in two runs each.