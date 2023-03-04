Women's basketball

Redbirds top Valley field: After sharing the title with Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Belmont, defending champion Illinois State will be the top seed for Hoops in the Heartland, the 12-team conference women's basketball tournament that will be played at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline beginning Thursday.

The Redbirds earned the top seed based on head-to-head results against Belmont after both teams finished 17-3 in conference play.

Northern Iowa, which finished 16-4 is seeded third and Drake earned the fourth seed with a tiebreaker over Missouri State after the two teams tied for fourth.

The Redbirds will open their title defense at noon on Friday, with Drake playing at 2:30 p.m., Belmont at 6 p.m. and UNI taking the court at 8:30 p.m.

Missouri State, Illinois-Chicago, Southern Illinois and Murray State earned the fifth through eighth seeds for the tournament, which features 11 games and runs through a March 12 championship game that will determine the Missouri Valley's automatic berth into the NCAA field.

Oakton 73, Black Hawk 64: A 15-game winning streak and the season came to an end Saturday for the Black Hawk College women's basketball team as the Lady Braves dropped a 73-64 decision to Okton in the NJCAA Region IV Division II semifinals.

Kayla Jones led the short-handed Lady Braves with 19 points, Me'Kiyah Harris added 18 and Adriauna Mayfield 11. Mayfield also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to complete her double-double.

Oakton had four players in double-figure scoring with Madison Dorband's 16 leading the winners.

"The journey was special with this team," said BHC coach Logan Frye, whose Arrowhead Conference champs finished 22-10.

Swimming

Bees' Zucco, Gomez lead Bees: St. Ambrose diver Kait Zucco and swimmer Juan Gomez earned individual all-American honors Saturday during the final day of competition at the NAIA Championships at Columbus, Ga.

Zuuco placed fifth in the women's 1-meter diving event with a score of 175.40 while Gomez was sixth in the men's 200-yard butterfly in a time of 1 minute, 50.81 seconds.

The Fighting Bees' 400 freestyle relay also earned all-American honors with a sixth-place finish. The quartet of Benny Zarhin, Ryan Warrick, Mikhi Hassim and Ryan Joehl finished in 3:04.23.

In the women's 400 freestyle relay, the St. Ambrose team of Irene Artabe, Bryn Kiley, Grace Bobeldyk and Leyre Antonanzas took 10th in 3:37.65.

The Fighting Bees finished seventh in the men's team competition with 187 points while the St. Ambrose women took 11th with 130 points.

Track & Field

Rudd scores for Bees: Distance runner Nolan Rudd provided St. Ambrose University with its only point at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday.

The senior finished eighth in the men's 3,000-meter run, scoring the Bees' lone team point with his time of 8 minutes, 30.34 seconds in the final.

Three St. Ambrose athletes finished in the top 15 in the men's shot put. Jonah Wilson took 10th, Mick Saloninas was 11th and Alec Seifert took 14th.

In the women's shot put, the Bees' Annah Milller finished 14th.