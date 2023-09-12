September will be a good month for three former local high school standouts who will be inducted into their respective college athletic halls of fame.

Two of those — former North Scott High School state wrestling champion Sean Stender and former Davenport Central track and field standout Terrance Reid — are part of this year’s Hall of Fame class at the University of Northern Iowa.

Former Riverdale High School standout volleyball player Hannah (Nimrick) Wuest will be inducted into the Elmhurst University Hall of Fame a week from Friday.

Nimrick enters as the 20th member of Elmhurst's volleyball in the Hall of Fame. A four-year letterwinner from 2013 to 2017, Nimrick garnered AVCA All-American honors in both 2015 and 2016 and still ranks as Elmhurst’s all-time leader in assists with 4,238. She set a single-season record for assists with 1,401 in her sophomore season.

She is in her third year as an assistant coach at Ferris State University.

Stender and Reid were inducted into the UNI Hall this past weekend during festivities on the Cedar Falls campus.

Stender, a Donahue, Iowa, native, won the 189-pound state title for North Scott High School and capped his prep career with 149 victories for the Lancers and three state medals.

At UNI, Stender won 94 matches and became one of the top wrestlers in the country at 197 pounds.

Stender won three NCAA regional titles and placed in all three national tournaments in which he wrestled. He placed second in his senior season, dropping a 5-4 decision to Oklahoma State’s Jake Rosholt.

Following his collegiate career, he continued to wrestle on the national stage while also serving as a volunteer assistant coach for UNI, competing at the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials in the freestyle 97-kilogram bracket where he finished third.

Stender is a field sales consultant for Henry Schein Dental in Polk City, Iowa, where he resides with his wife, Angie, and their three children, Owen, Mosley and Sawyer.

Reid established himself as one of the top sprinters in the UNI program in the early 2000s and helped the Panthers win four straight Missouri Valley Conference indoor team championships and three outdoor team titles during a stretch when UNI won 10 straight indoor MVC titles.

Reid, who specialized in the 200- and 400-meter sprints, left UNI with eight All-America awards and shared the honor of being the most-decorated track and field athlete in school history at the time.

Reid graduated from UNI in 2009 after being named the MVC Outdoor championship’s MVP ahead of a 13th-place NCAA finish in the 400.

Reid was part of both the UNI and MVC record-setting indoor 4-by-400-meter relay team, and was part of four of the five fastest relay times in the event in school history. He also is part of the program's sprint medley relay school-record team and ranks second all-time in school history in both the indoor and outdoor 400-meter dashes.

He was also named the Co-Most Outstanding Track Athlete of the 2007 MVC Outdoor Championships after contributing to Panthers victories in the relays and winning the first of three straight conference titles in the 400.