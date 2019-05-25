Loras College, coached by Davenport Assumption graduated Matt Jones, claimed its first NCAA Division III national championship in women's track and field on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.
The Duhawks finished with 53 points to edge Washington University by four points.
Davenport Central alum Bella Solis had a big role in Loras' victory. Solis ran on the Duhawks' national championship 400 relay, placed second in the 400 hurdles (59.02 seconds) and ran the anchor leg on the seventh place 1,600 relay.
Loras also won the 10K, and Gabby Noland took first in the 100 and 200 meters.
At the NAIA outdoor nationals in Gulf Shores, Alabama, St. Ambrose junior Jack Reemtsma placed fifth in the 400 hurdles in 53.02 seconds.
In the women's division, St. Ambrose senior Mallory Rettenmeier took seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase in 11 minutes, 10.21 seconds.