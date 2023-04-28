DES MOINES — Max Murphy had his senior track and field season at Pleasant Valley High School erased because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Iowa sophomore came into Friday night’s 1,500 chasing that elusive white flag.

Murphy came up just short.

After being stuck near the back of the pack after 400 meters, Murphy turned it on in the final 600 meters and finished second in the field of 12 in 3 minutes, 44.83 seconds at the Drake Relays. Bradley sophomore Jack Crull won in 3:43.18.

“I feel a little disappointed with it because I really wanted to get the win,” Murphy said. “I’m still trying to chase that white flag. Hopefully, I can get it one of these times.”

Murphy, a mechanical engineering major, has already carved out a nice career at Iowa. He is the school record holder in the 1,500 at 3:40.63. He is among the top five all-time in the 10K at Iowa.

A small fracture in his femur sidelined him for a good portion of the indoor season, but he returned to run an 8-minute 3K at the indoor Big Ten Championship and placed seventh.

He’s carried it into the outdoor season where he had a personal best in the 5K and has stacked several good performances in the 1,500.

“I’ve just been focusing on trying to build consistency and trying to get better every week,” Murphy said. “My main focus is Big Ten, regionals and hopefully nationals.”

Murphy will run a leg on Iowa’s distance medley relay Saturday. He’ll have one more week of heavy training before tapering off for the championship season.

“I’ve had a big last month or two of training, and my legs are tired,” Murphy said. “Once my legs freshen up, I’ll be ready to go.”

Creasy snares two top 5s: Even in a field with Division I and II athletes, Harmony Creasy had no trouble earning a couple medals Friday.

The PV alum and Loras College sophomore was fourth in the women’s long jump with a leap of 18-10 ½ and took fifth in the triple jump at 39-8 ¾.

“I was very pleased,” Creasy said. “I wasn’t anticipating to make finals.

“Sometimes at Division III meets we blow the whole competition away. So it is nice to have competition and push ourselves more.”

Creasy was a D-III national indoor runner-up in the long jump and ran a leg on the second place 1,600 relay. The Duhawks won the national championship.

“I love it there,” Creasy said. “It fills up my time and I don’t have to worry about other things. It is a big family and I enjoy that.

“(The success we’ve had) makes me crave it more and do even more.”

Other college highlights: St. Ambrose University senior and Davenport Central alum Will Reemtsma placed third in the 400 hurdles Friday in 51.64 seconds. … University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier, a PV graduate and the only D-III athlete in the competition, was 15th in the shot put with a toss of 53-1 ¾.