College
College Football
CCIW standings
conf. overall
Augustana 1-0 2-0
Carroll 1-0 2-0
North Central 1-0 2-0
WashU 1-0 2-0
Wheaton 1-0 2-0
Elmhurst 0-1 1-1
North Park 0-1 1-1
Carthage 0-1 0-2
Ill. Wesleyan 0-1 0-2
Millikin 0-1 0-2
Saturday’s scores
Augustana 74, Elmhurst 6
Washington Univ. 63, Millikin 13
North Central 70, Carthage 0
Wheaton 47, Ill. Wesleyan 16
Carroll 41 North Park 27
Saturday, Sept. 23
Augustana at Wheaton, 6 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 1 p.m.
Millikin at North Park, 1 p.m.
Carthage at Washington Univeristy, 1 p.m.
North Central at Elmhurst, 2 p.m.
Augustana 74, Elmhurst 6
Elmhurst 0 0 0 6 — 6
Augustana 37 14 20 3 — 74
First quarter
Augie — Jake Miller 9 pass from Cole Bhardwaj (Sidney Maroon kick), 10:53
Augie – Mike DiGioia 1 run (Maroon kick), 6:38
Augie – Safety; punt snap out of end zone, 5:01
Augie – Miller 6 pass from Bhardwaj (Maroon kick), 4:40
Augie – Bobby Inserra 58 punt return (Maroon kick), 2:15
Augie – Ty Rivelli 1 run (Maroon kick), :44.2
Second quarter
Augie – Ben Ludlum 20 run (Maroon kick), 9:53
Augie — DiGioia 26 pass from Bhardwaj (Maroon kick), :20.9
Third quarter
Augie – Cole Romano 37 fumble return (Joren Clem kick failed), 10:59
Augie – Nolin Hulett 32 pass from Liam Crawley (Clem kick), 6:29
Augie – Ludlum 5 run (Colin May kick), 2:39
Fourth quarter
Augie – Maroon 26 FG, 5:49
EU – Jacob Cockrell 6 pass from Andrey Acosta (Max McCarville kick failed), :32.1
EU AUG
First downs 9 17
Rushing-yards 39-80 36-221
Passing yards 77 160
Passes (C-A-I) 11-27-1 12-21-0
Total offense 66-157 57-381
Punts 10-24.9 4-35
Fumbles lost 7-3 0-0
Penalties 6-62 7-59
Poss. Time 32:09 27:51
Individual statistics
RUSHING – EU: Zach Norman 16-61, Jonas Burnett 8-50, Aidan Pollock 8-(-2), Acosta 7-(-29); Augie: Ludlum 9-88, Rivelli 8-70, DiGioia 6-35, John Landers 5-18, Josh Lim 4-9, Bhardwaj 3-1, Jacon Grimes 1-0.
PASSING – EU: Acosta 11-24-1-77, Connor Buyck 0-3-0-0; Augie: Bhardwaj 11-20-0-128, Liam Crawley 1-1-032.
RECEIVING – EU: Gabe Holtke 4-32, Zach Norman 2-9, McCarville 1-10, Pollock 1-9, Cockrell 1-6, Kristian Klinger 1-6, RJ Anderson 1-5; Augie: Miller 3-27, Hulett 2-43, Nate Henry 2-32, Jordan Vesey 2-14, DiGioia 1-26, Inserra 1-10, Rivelli 1-8.
TACKLES – EU: Talyn West 3-4-7, Vryce Gable 3-3-6, Jake Masco 2-4-6, Antonio Carillo 2-4-6, Andre Hunt 3-3-6; Augie: Ronde Worrels 6-2-8, Tim Swaney 3-4-7, Magnus Wells 2-4-6, Hugh Keany 1-3-4.
TACKLES FOR LOSS – EU: Masco .5-2, Jamon Gooden .5-2; Augie: Wells 2-10, Swaney 1-4, Chase Tatum .5-3, TJ Klein .5-2, Keaney .5-1, Aaron Lopez .5-1, Zach Gray .5-1, Teke Nieto .5-1, Worrels .5-0, Jack Lyons .5-0.
SACKS – Augie: Wells 1.5-9, Tatum .5-3, Klein .5-2, Nieto .5-1.
INTERCEPTIONS – Augie: Luke Willis 1-0.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES – Augie: Cole Romano 1-37, Ludlum 1-0, Nick Hogan 1-0.
Mid-States Football Assoc.
Midwest League standings
conf. overall
St. Francis (Ill.) 1-0 3-0
Roosevelt 0-0 2-1
Oliv. Nazarene 0-0 1-2
St. Xavier 0-0 1-2
Judson 0-0 0-2
St. Ambrose 0-0 0-4
Saturday’s scores
Siena Heights 28, St. Ambrose 14
St. Francis (Ill.) 14, Lawrence Tech 12
Roosevelt 42, Madonna 7
Concordia (Mich.) 54, Judson 0
Marian 45, Olivet Nazarene 14
Indiana Wesleyan 16, St. Xavier 15
Saturday, Sept. 23
St. Francis at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.
Roosevelt at Indiana Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
St. Francis, Ill, at Taylor, non
Lawrence Tech at Olivet Nazarene, noon
Madonna at St. Xavier, noon
Siena Heights at Judson, 1 p.m.
Scores
Sunday
College soccer
Grinnell 1, Fontbonne 0
Nebraska Wesleyan 4, Cornell 0