Women's volleyball
St. Ambrose 25-25-25, St. Francis 19-23-14
Kills -- St. Francis, Taylor Connolly 8, Gabriela Oliveira 8, Desiree Anderson 5; SAU, Meredith Siebers 11, Meredith Umland 10, Mackenzie Grafton 8. Assists -- St. Francis, Kaylie Sippel 23; SAU, Hannah Sondag 29. Aces -- St. Francis, Kaylie Sippel 2; SAU, Skyler Kuntzman, Adriana Diaz, Hannah Sondag. Digs -- St. Francis, Leah Talley 15, Abby Sippel 10, Desiree Anderson 6; SAU, Lexi Huntley 11, Kelsey Koberg 6, Mackenzie Grafton 6. Blocks -- SAU, Alex Horne, Meredith Siebers
Men's soccer
Augustana 0, Illinois College 0
Halftime -- Augustana 0, Illinois College 0. Saves -- Augustana, Benjamin Samuelson 4; Illinois College, Carlos Garcia 3. Shots -- Augustana 4, Illinois College 19. Shots on goal -- Augustana 4, Illinois College 5. Corners -- Augustana 4, Illinois College 4. Fouls -- Augustana 14, Illinois College 8. Yellow card -- Augustana, Daniele Meloni 65th minute; Adam Thorsen 76th minute; Carlos Fernandez 90th minute. Illinois College, Santiago Martinez 75th minute