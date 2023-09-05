IOWA CITY -- For All-American defensive back Cooper DeJean, the Cy-Hawk Series is different.

After losing to rival Iowa State last season for the first time since 2014, the Hawkeyes are not shying away from the significance of Saturday's game in Ames.

"I think everybody understands that this is a big game. There's a little more added importance with it being our in-state rival and with the trophy at stake," DeJean said. "Guys know how important this game is and we're preparing for it."

DeJean was watching the series long before he ever played in it.

"Growing up in Iowa, this was the game where everybody would come over to the house and watch," DeJean said. "Being from the state and getting to play in this game means a lot to the guys from Iowa."

Both teams enter Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX at 1-0. The Hawkeyes, ranked 25th in the AP Preseason Top 25, dropped out of the poll after their 24-10 home win over Utah State. The Cyclones took care of Northern Iowa 30-6 in Ames.

DeJean, the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was a tough grader on the win over the Aggies.

"I feel like for me there were some plays I gave up that I shouldn't have given up," he said. "There was an opportunity in the punt return game that I missed out on, but it was the first game. We gotta get better every game."

The Hawkeyes were in control throughout, but a fourth-quarter TD by the Aggies, followed by a two-point conversion, made for a sour taste afterward.

"There were a few shifts in momentum we felt like we didn't handle as well as we could have," DeJean said. "We felt like there were some drives we left out there where we didn't get off the field as well as we could have."

Iowa was outgained 329-284 against a team coming off a losing season in the Mountain West. Iowa State struggled even more so, uncharacteristically. Head coach Matt Campbell's Cyclones finished 4-8, but one of those wins ended with the Cy-Hawk trophy.

"Losing that game last year really stuck with me, and a lot of guys," DeJean said. "Obviously, every game is important, but when it's your in-state rival, and a trophy game, yeah, it's one we definitely want to win. We want to get that trophy back."

The game will be squarely on the radar of NFL talent evaluators. DeJean and Iowa State's T.J. Tampa are two of the premier defensive backs in college football. Pro Football Focus ranked DeJean the No. 3 DB coming into the season. Tampa was eighth.

All of that is secondary to DeJean, whose focus is squarely on the end result.

"I think you just try to focus on being as prepared as you possibly can for this opponent. What they're trying to do and what we have to do in order to be successful," he said. "This game means a lot to both teams. It's really important, so I think all of the focus needs to be on our preparation so that we're ready for Saturday."