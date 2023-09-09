Where the Cy-Hawk Trophy sits Sunday morning is uncertain.

One thing is more certain. Whichever team wins Saturday in Ames and claims the prize is likely to have won a close game.

Since Iowa, ranked 16th at the time, blew out Iowa State 42-3 in the 2016 tilt, the past five games have been tight, decided by 5.4 points per game on average. Four of those ended in the trophy resting in Iowa City, but not last year. The Cyclones prevailed in the rain last season, 10-7 at Kinnick Stadium.

"If you look at the last five games, it's basically been five points per average between the two teams," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "All games have really been contested. Comes down to playing good, clean football. I'd expect more of that this week."

The Hawkeyes have been at home in Ames. The last time Iowa State won at Jack Trice Stadium was the 2011 game in three overtimes (44-41). Overall, the Hawkeyes hold a commanding 46-23 series advantage.

Both coaches said it's a marquee matchup with meaning beyond the final score.

"This is a great rivalry football game," Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. "It's a great game between two great schools and two great institutions. I do think it’s great for our state.

"Obviously, I'm a huge proponent for this game. It's a great test for both teams in the early part of season. It's unique in that the teams are so close but in two different conferences."

The Hawkeyes are a 3 1/2 or 4-point favorite depending on the betting site. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

MILESTONE

Ferentz sits at 199 career wins. What would 200 mean?

"Not a heck of a lot really, quite frankly, other than I've been doing it for a while," he said. "It means I've been around good players and good people and in a good place. I've been really fortunate that way. At least I'm smart enough to know that."

Ferentz's record at Iowa is 187-115. The other 12 wins came at Maine from 1990 to 1992.

QB QUESTIONS

Both teams have dealt with quarterback concerns early.

Iowa's Cade McNamara will need to have a leg muscle injury "managed" likely the entire season. His Hawkeyes debut started with a 36-yard TD pass to Seth Anderson on the first play of the game against Utah State. From there, however, the Hawkeyes scored just 17 points in three-plus quarters.

Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State's returning starter, is out after pleading guilty this week to underage gambling. Dekkers remains in the program but has not been with the team.

In his place, redshirt freshman Rocco Becht went 10-for-13 with two TD passes in the Cyclones' 30-9 win over Northern Iowa. Campbell indicated Becht has earned the starting job, but freshman JJ Kohl from Ankeny remains in the mix.

LOCAL ANGLE

The Quad-Cities are well represented on the Cyclones' roster.

Joey Petersen of North Scott starts on the defensive line. Former Bettendorf standout Darien Porter sees plenty of time at defensive back. The two-time All-Big 12 second-team selection had two tackles last week and is also a key contributor on special teams.

Davenport Assumption product Tyler Maro is the backup at left tackle for ISU. Maro, a redshirt sophomore, saw snaps in last week's game.

Freshmen Jack Hester and Xavier Hamilton, both from Bettendorf, are on the roster. Hester plays O-Line, Hamilton D-Line.

POINTS AT A PREMIUM

Even in a rare down season last fall, the Cyclones allowed just 20.25 points per game, while the Hawkeyes surrendered just 13.3 points per game. No. 3 in the nation.

The Cyclones have held their last 16 opponents under 400 yards. No other team in the country has done that.

Last week ISU defensive back Jeremiah Cooper had two interceptions and returned the first one for a touchdown.

SOLD OUT

Today's game is sold out and also will be attended by former President Donald Trump.

"There will be about 60,000 other people too, so that's great," Ferentz said.

Iowa also announced earlier in the week that the Nov. 18 game against Illinois is sold out, making it two consecutive seasons every Kinnick Stadium seat available has been gobbled up.