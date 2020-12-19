Cyclones' comeback bid falls just short

Oklahoma did a good job containing Breece Hall, who had 79 rushing yards and two touchdown, so the offense needed to rely on Purdy down the stretch.

Purdy finished the second half 17 of 24 for 190 yards.

“He's a f---in’ warrior,” tight end Charlie Kolar said of Brock Purdy. “I mean, you can say what you want about the three picks, but he keeps fighting to the last second. I'll go to war with him any day of the week, any day of the year."

While Iowa State had its struggles against the Sooners, the Cyclones showed something to their coach.

“This is not a result-oriented football program,” Campbell said. “We’re result-aware and outcome-aware, but I really believe the investment of our leadership team — from our coaches to our players — is we are process and culture driven. When you live like that, then you don’t reside in the highs and the lows of what the scoreboard tells you. When you live like that, you become the best version of yourself.

“I think there’s no question, at the end of the day, this football team has become the best version of itself it can be. That’s really hard to do in our sport with 18-22-year-olds. It’s really hard in a year like this. Boy, oh boy, I don’t know if I could be more proud of what these young men have done and what they’ve accomplished.”

