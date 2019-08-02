AMES, Iowa — When Jon Heacock fielded questions at media day a year ago, Mike Rose’s name wasn’t at the center of many of his answers. The freshman from Ohio had potential, no doubt, but he was still a first-year player at one of the most demanding positions on the field.
“You think about it last year, that guy was in the locker room right now,” Heacock said Thursday at the team’s annual media day. “We knew he was a good player but had no idea in two weeks he’d be the starter.”
Rose grew into one of the best stories and players on the Cyclones’ team last year as they went 8-5 and went to the Alamo Bowl in no small part because of the defense and Rose’s place in it.
“He’s kind of grown up really, really fast,” senior nose guard Ray Lima said. “That’s what I admire about him. Being a true freshman last year, stepping in, it’s not really easy. I’m proud of that guy.
“For him doing what he did, I think he did as great a job as anyone could do, being that young and being the voice of our defense when it comes to it.”
Rose finished his rookie campaign with 75 tackles, third among Cyclones. Nine of those stops were for losses.
As a sophomore, Rose will be expected not only to keep up that production but become even more of an anchor for the entire defense.
“Growing up, I was always known as a leader on all my teams,” Rose said. “I’m not sure I’m much of a vocal leader, but I think I can lead by example.”
That’s exactly what Rose did a year ago despite being one of the youngest players seeing action in the Big 12.
“The guy I saw worked at football. He loved it,” Heacock said. “The more he could get, the better. His plate was never too full. You saw him coming in this building at 10 o’clock at night after being in engineering classes and tutors.
“He worked really hard at it. Obviously, as a freshman, that’s a tough task, but I thought he handled it as professionally as he could.”
Rose was relentless on the field as well as off it.
“He goes in leaving nothing,” Lima said. “That’s really good for us. He goes full speed. Forgets everything else.”
Now, though, Rose is looking to add technical proficiency to his tenacious style.
“How many times he was asked to do that in high school and not just run over somebody or run by somebody?” Heacock said. “The line on the sheet of paper says run in the A-gap. Well, there’s people in the A-gap. The A-gap is moving, and he’ll learn all that stuff and become better at what he’s trying to do.”
After a year of experience, the Cyclones are anticipating a major move out of their star middle linebacker.
“I’m looking forward to what he’s about to do this year,” Lima said. “It’s going to be big.”